United Breweries gets sound mark for 'Oo La La La Le O' Kingfisher jingle

United Breweries secures trademark protection for its iconic 'Oo La La La Le O' Kingfisher jingle, reinforcing sound as a legally protected brand asset in India

A sound mark is a non-traditional trademark that protects a distinctive audio element capable of identifying the commercial source of goods or services, much like a word mark or logo

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

United Breweries Limited has secured trademark protection for the distinctive “Oo la la la le o” audio signature associated with its Kingfisher beverages.
 
The Trade Marks Registry granted registration to the jingle as a sound mark with effect from January 31, 2025. The certificate of registration, issued on February 5, 2026, confirms that the mark will remain valid for ten years and can be renewed thereafter.
 
A sound mark is a non-traditional trademark that protects a distinctive audio element capable of identifying the commercial source of goods or services, much like a word mark or logo. Indian law permits registration of such marks under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and the Trade Marks Rules, 2017, provided they are distinctive and capable of graphical representation.
 
 
The development comes weeks after Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced that it had obtained registration for the “Taj” sonic identity, the first sound mark granted to a hospitality brand in India, according to the firm. IHCL had said the registration legally safeguards the distinctive audio signature of its flagship Taj brand, recognising sound as a core brand asset.
 
In United Breweries’ case, the application was filed as a multiclass filing under Section 18(2) of the Act and described as an “Instrumental Melody (Sound Mark)”. The company stated that it has used the jingle continuously since February 21, 1996.

The registration covers goods falling in Class 32, which includes beers, non-alcoholic beverages, mineral and aerated waters, fruit-based drinks and juices, as well as syrups and preparations for making non-alcoholic beverages. It also extends to Class 33, covering alcoholic beverages (excluding beer) and preparations for making alcoholic drinks.
 
During examination, the Registry recorded that no identical or deceptively similar mark was found. The application was subsequently accepted and advertised under Section 20(1) of the Act before proceeding to registration.
 
India has granted sound mark protection to only a limited number of brands. Some examples of sound marks include the signature tune of Bharti Airtel, the corporate jingle of ICICI Bank, the “Ta-dum” sound of Netflix and the sonic logo of Reliance Jio.
 
In another significant development, smell (olfactory) marks have also become registrable in India. In November 2025, the first such application, for a floral fragrance for tyres filed by Sumitomo Rubber Industries, was accepted, marking a new phase in the recognition of non-traditional trademarks.
 

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

