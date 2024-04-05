Vistara expects normal ops by May, stretched roster caused disruptions: CEO

Full-service carrier Vistara expects operations to normalise by May as the flight disruptions mainly caused by a stretched roster for pilots are getting addressed, its CEO Vinod Kannan said on Friday.

He also said the concerns raised by the pilots are being reviewed and discussed by the airline.

The Tata Group airline cancelled many flights earlier this week due to the non-availability of pilots and has also been forced to temporarily reduce the overall flight operations in order to stabilise the situation. The carrier cancelled more than 125 flights over three days from April 1.

In an exclusive interview with PTI on Friday, Kannan said the need to cancel flights at short notice will not happen after this weekend as the buffer situation for pilots is stabilising.

"It might be a reduced schedule... we are back to normal as far as the flights that are operating... the need to cancel flights at short notice will not happen after this weekend," he said.

According to him, the buffer situation in terms of pilots is stabilising and there is no cause for concern about last-minute flight cancellations.

"From Monday, whatever flights are in the system, they should be operating," Kannan said as he sought to assure travellers that flights will not be cancelled at the last minute.

As part of reduced operations, Kannan said the airline has cut 20-25 daily flights.

Vistara is to operate more than 300 flights daily in the ongoing summer schedule. The airline cancelled some flights on Friday.

"We are now working on the schedule for May, and we will try and optimise it to come to usual kind of operations... (we) expect normal operations (by May)," Kannan said.

"On behalf of all the 6,500 staff, we are very sorry for what happened. We all stand ready to bring the situation back to normal and it is happening quite fast," he added.



Vistara is apologising to customers, who have been affected by the flight disruptions, Kannan said and stressed that is not the kind of service that the airline provides.

"I don't think there is an apology to the pilots but customers of course... It is a question of more being aware about what their feedback is, we are reviewing their concerns and will discuss it.

"We have been reaching out to all customers (affected), apologise for the disruptions...," Kannan said.

Further, he said the airline will continue to have discussions with pilots to address their concerns.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, has a total of 6,500 staff, including 1,000 pilots and 2,500 cabin crew. The airline is in the process of merging with Air India.

Over the weekend of March 31 to April 1 period, Vistara had a number of disruptions. Earlier this week, aviation regulator DGCA asked the airline to submit a daily report on flight cancellations and delays.

"Over the last few months, we have added a number of aircraft, we have grown significantly and therefore, we have been pushing our resources quite to the limit.

"From a rostering perspective, we have stretched the rosters for pilots quite significantly... it means that when there were disruptions like...bird strikes, engineering issues, there was not enough buffer or resilience which we can call on," Kannan said.

From the planning perspective, he said it was okay, but there were several disruptions in one round in early March and then again towards the end of March.

"Therefore, this caused the whole roster to go haywire... that is the main reason (for flight disruptions)," the Vistara chief said.

Sources had said that new contracts that will also result in pay revision were the main reason for many pilots calling in sick, resulting in flight disruptions.

Kannan said the new contracts for pilots were not the main critical reason for the flight disruptions, and the key reason was the stretching of rosters.

"To be fair to my pilots, we had to call pilots on short notice, pilots on standby, off, and many of them actually rallied, and we could operate some of these flights.

"Otherwise, the situation would have been even worse... we did receive a lot of support from the pilots," Kannan said.