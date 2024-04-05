Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Consolidated revenue up 34% on better demand

Kochi-based Kalyan Jewellers, which has 253 showrooms across India and the Middle East, had posted a revenue of nearly Rs 3,400 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal

Kalyan Jewellers

The company plans to launch a minimum of 130 showrooms in India and six showrooms across the Middle East and the US in FY25.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalyan Jewellers on Friday reported 34 per cent increase in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March and a 31 per cent growth in the entire 2023-24 fiscal driven by better demand despite rise in gold prices.
The company did not provide the actual revenue figures reported for the fourth quarter and entire FY24.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kochi-based Kalyan Jewellers, which has 253 showrooms across India and the Middle East, had posted a revenue of nearly Rs 3,400 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, and Rs 14,109.33 crore revenue for the entire 2022-23.
"The recently concluded quarter has been a very encouraging one, having witnessed continued robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all our markets in India and the Middle East despite a sharp rise in gold price during the second half of the quarter," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Kalyan Jewellers said it saw a revenue growth of approximately 38 per cent for India operations during fourth quarter of FY24 as compared to the year-ago period, led by robust operating momentum on the ground with healthy same-store-sales growth.
 
For the full FY24 fiscal year, India business recorded a revenue growth of approximately 36 per cent from over the previous year, it added.
Stating that it is upbeat about the ongoing quarter, Kalyan Jewellers said it is "witnessing encouraging trends in the advance collections for both Akshaya Tritiya as well as for wedding purchases for the festive/wedding season."

The company plans to launch a minimum of 130 showrooms in India and six showrooms across the Middle East and the US in FY25.
During FY24, the company opened 71 showrooms, taking the total number of showrooms to 253 across India and the Middle East.
 

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Consolidated PAT up 27.33% at Rs 134.87 crore

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21.5% to Rs 180.37 cr

This jewellery stock has zoomed over 300% in last 10 months on firm outlook

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

ZEE layoffs: CEO Punit Goenka to cut workforce by 15% in a bid to cut costs

One-third of Air India's staff hired in last two years: CEO & MD Wilson

Paytm parent approves grant of 91,250 stock options for eligible employees

Adani Wilmar sees double-digit growth in edible oil sales on festive demand

Angel One garners Rs 1,500 cr via QIP to fund working capital requirements

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon