Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Former SBI executive Nitin Chugh appointed CEO of Perfios Group

Former SBI executive Nitin Chugh appointed CEO of Perfios Group

Perfios appoints former SBI executive Nitin Chugh as group CEO to lead its expanding techfin, risktech and digital platforms amid rapid growth and acquisitions

Nitin Chugh, BFSI

Nitin Chugh, Digital Banking & Transformation, SBI at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024 in Mumbai. (File Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Technology service provider Perfios on Tuesday appointed former State Bank of India (SBI) deputy managing director Nitin Chugh as the group company’s managing director and group chief executive officer (CEO).
 
Chugh will lead Perfios Group, which includes entities such as software-as-a-service techfin platform Perfios, risktech firm Clari5, debt collection company CreditNirvana, and healthcare information exchange platform IHX.
 
The company said its core Perfios business will be led by company CEO Sabyasachi Goswami.
 
Chugh was in charge of digital banking and transformation at SBI.
 
He was relieved of his duties effective March 2 following the conclusion of his contract with the bank.
 

Also Read

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

B2B startup BambooBox raises $6.6 million in round led by Peak XV

Stocks to Buy

Stocks to buy today: SBI, Jubilant Ingrevia top picks by analyst; check TP

SBI, State Bank Of India

Fewer episodes of rate hike in inflation target regime, says SBI report

Startups presented indigenous AI models and secured global partnerships, transitioning from technology consumers to providers

After India AI Impact Summit, firms turn talk into business globallypremium

C S Murali, chairman of FSID STEM at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

IISc incubator to up funding for truly deep-tech startups: C S Muralipremium

 
He has also previously served as managing director and chief executive officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and as group head, digital banking at HDFC Bank.
 
“I see significant opportunities to deepen our impact across customers and markets, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate innovation, strengthen our platform capabilities, and deliver meaningful value to our customers and partners,” Chugh said.
 
His appointment comes at a time when the company has grown its suite of products and acquired companies to expand functionalities. In 2025 alone, Perfios had acquired three companies: Clari5, CreditNirvana, and IHX.
 
The company turned a unicorn in 2024. Unicorn firms are those with a valuation of $1 billion or more.
 
The Bengaluru-headquartered company was founded in 2008. The company claims to service BFSI customers in more than 20 countries.
 
The company added that it delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decision-making and accelerate access to credit and financial services for their clients’ customers.
 

More From This Section

Vivek Lall, chief executive, General Atomics Global Corporation (GAGC)

India can emerge as strategic hub for unmanned systems: GAGC chief execpremium

Shashank Kumar, MD & Co-Founder, Razorpay

IPO still a few quarters away: Razorpay's Cofounder and MD Shashank Kumarpremium

Hyatt

Hyatt appoints Vikas Chawla as president for India, Southwest Asia

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster to add 4,000 beds, invest ₹4K cr in 2 years: Dy MD Alisha Moopenpremium

Amit Saharia, Hinduja Group president — strategy

Hinduja group puts AI at the heart of its playbook, says Amit Sahariapremium

Topics : sbi Fintech Startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayVivo T5c 5G SpecsGold and Silver Rate TodayOPPO K14 5GIran's Security Chief Ali LariPOCO X8 Pro SeriesPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance