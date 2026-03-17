Former SBI executive Nitin Chugh appointed CEO of Perfios Group

Technology service provider Perfios on Tuesday appointed former State Bank of India (SBI) deputy managing director Nitin Chugh as the group company’s managing director and group chief executive officer (CEO).

Chugh will lead Perfios Group, which includes entities such as software-as-a-service techfin platform Perfios, risktech firm Clari5, debt collection company CreditNirvana, and healthcare information exchange platform IHX.

The company said its core Perfios business will be led by company CEO Sabyasachi Goswami.

Chugh was in charge of digital banking and transformation at SBI.

He was relieved of his duties effective March 2 following the conclusion of his contract with the bank.

He has also previously served as managing director and chief executive officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and as group head, digital banking at HDFC Bank.

“I see significant opportunities to deepen our impact across customers and markets, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate innovation, strengthen our platform capabilities, and deliver meaningful value to our customers and partners,” Chugh said.

His appointment comes at a time when the company has grown its suite of products and acquired companies to expand functionalities. In 2025 alone, Perfios had acquired three companies: Clari5, CreditNirvana, and IHX.

The company turned a unicorn in 2024. Unicorn firms are those with a valuation of $1 billion or more.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company was founded in 2008. The company claims to service BFSI customers in more than 20 countries.

The company added that it delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decision-making and accelerate access to credit and financial services for their clients’ customers.