Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mahindra Lifespaces Q4 results: Net profit grows 19% to Rs 85 crore

Mahindra Lifespaces Q4 results: Net profit grows 19% to Rs 85 crore

The company's pre-sales for the quarter stood at Rs 1,055 crore, down by 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The realty arm of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra Lifespace Developers' profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) grew by 19.02 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 85.1 crore, missing Bloomberg estimates of Rs 103.03 crore.
 
Further, the company’s revenue from operations dipped by 35.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9.24 crore, far behind the estimate of Rs 367.5 crore. Its total expenses stood at Rs 72.04 crore, down by 3.72 per cent Y-o-Y amid construction expenses incurred by the company.
 
The company’s pre-sales for the quarter stood at Rs 1,055 crore, down by 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y. It added projects with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,650 crore in Q4FY25 as against Rs 2,040 crore in Q4FY24.
 
 
The company’s revenue from operations for FY25 stood at Rs 463.9 crore, up by about 66.2 per cent, while its profit declined by 37.6 per cent to Rs 61.3 crore.
 
The company’s residential pre-sales for FY25 stood at Rs 2,804 crore, up 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y, amid launches of projects – Vista Ph2, IvyLush, Zen, and Green Estates. Across the year, the company added projects with a GDV of Rs 18,100 crore, four times more than the FY24 additions.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.4%, declares ₹5.5 dividend

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Zinc on Apr 25

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Q4FY25 results: Net profit drops 4.3% amid tepid car sales

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Shriram Finance Q4 net profit up 6%, board clears foray into payments biz

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Reliance Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.4% to ₹19,407 cr

 
Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “Our IC&IC business also had a strong year with marquee transactions closed during the year. This positions us well to achieve our stated target of Rs 8,000–10,000 crore sales in five years. Further, our balance sheet remains strong with the highest ever operating cash flows and well-controlled net debt to equity.”
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue was down by 94.5 per cent, while it had incurred a loss of Rs 22.5 crore in Q3FY25.
 
The company’s net debt-to-equity ratio remained at 0.39 in FY25.
 
Additionally, the company announced a dividend on equity shares at Rs 2.8 per share.

More From This Section

Q4, Q4 results

Oriental Hotels Q4 results: Profit rises to ₹18 cr, income jumps to ₹133 cr

RBL Bank

RBL Bank's Q4 FY25 results: Net profit declines 81% to Rs 69 crore

Q4, Q4 results

NDTV Q4 results: Loss deepens to Rs 62 cr as production costs weigh

Dr Lal Pathlabs

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 profit rises 84% on volume growth, geographic expansion

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services logs ₹63 cr loss in Q4; revenue drops 44%

Topics : Q4 Results Realty Mahindra Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon