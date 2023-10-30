close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.46%)
19135.50 + 88.25
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
38724.65 + 22.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.12%)
5818.70 -7.05
Nifty Bank (0.58%)
43029.50 + 247.50
Heatmap

Apple India revenue jumps 48% to Rs 49,322 cr, profit up 77% in FY'23

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 46,444 crore," Tofler said

Apple, Apple Inc

The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about Rs 31,693 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

iPhone maker Apple India witnessed a 48 per cent jump in revenue on a year-on-year basis to Rs 49,322 crore in the financial year ended March 2023, according to financial details provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.
Apple India had registered revenue of Rs 33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.
The company's profit increased by about 77 per cent to Rs 2,230 crore in FY'2023, from Rs 1,263 crore in FY'2022.
"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 46,444 crore," Tofler said.
The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about Rs 31,693 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India

Macrotech Developers posts net profit at Rs 202.8 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

IDFC First Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 35% to Rs 751 crore

NTPC Q2 results: Net profit surges 38% at Rs 4,726 cr on higher revenues

AU Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 17% to Rs 402 crore

Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit declines 52% at Rs 149 cr, revenue slips 9.8%

Topics : Apple India Apple iPhones

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Andhra Train AccidentGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon