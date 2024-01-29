Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kamdhenu Q3 results: Profit falls 7% to Rs 11 cr, income falls to Rs 157 cr

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 12.02 crore during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

Kamdhenu demerges paints biz; to list new entity Kamdhenu Ventures in Q2

Haryana-based Kamdhenu is a leading TMT rebar manufacturing entity in India with a presence in over 28 states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TMT maker Kamdhenu Ltd on Monday posted a 7 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 11.14 crore during the December 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 12.02 crore during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's total income fell to Rs 157.45 crore from Rs 183.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.
However, it trimmed its expenses to Rs 142.43 crore from Rs 167.06 crore a year ago.
In a statement, Kamdhenu CMD Satish Agarwal said, "In (April-December) 9M FY24, revenues marginally de-grew by 3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 549 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 43 crore and PAT increased by 10 per cent y-o-y to Rs 33 crore. Our total brand sales turnover for 9M FY24 stood at Rs 15,700 crore".
The decrease in revenues and EBITDA is primarily attributed to a temporary reduction in construction activities in the Delhi NCR region during the third quarter due to the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by government authorities, he added.
"Despite this, our royalty income through franchise sales continued to witness healthy growth. Royalty income stood at 93.6 crore, which has gone up by 12 per cent y-o-y. We are confident in our ability to adapt and grow while navigating through short-term volatility," Agarwal said.
Haryana-based Kamdhenu is a leading TMT rebar manufacturing entity in India with a presence in over 28 states.

Also Read

Kamdhenu soars 41% in one week ahead of Board meet for fund raising

Kamdhenu net profit grows 24% to over Rs 10 crore in September quarter

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Voda Idea Q3 results: Loss narrows 12% to Rs 6,985 cr, Arpu rises to Rs 145

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

ITC Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 6.6% to Rs 5,335 crore

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 22% at Rs 3,639 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 results: Profit grows 26% to Rs 209 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q3 results corporate earnings Earnings growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon