Kareena Kapoor Khan acquires minority stake in e-commerce brand Pluckk

Actress will be brand ambassador of lifestyle-oriented fresh fruit and vegetables brand

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pratik Gupta

(L-R) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pratik Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pluckk

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has acquired a minority stake in Pluckk, a lifestyle-oriented fresh fruit and vegetables brand, for an undisclosed amount.

Pluckk sells 400 products in more than 15 categories that include essentials, cuts and mixes, and do-it-yourself (DIY) meal kits prepared at certified food technology facilities, it said in a statement.

“I am delighted to be associated with Pluckk as an investor and brand ambassador, a brand that is at the forefront of providing safe and high-quality fruits and vegetables to consumers. As a mom personally the quality of food is very important to me. I look forward to being a part of Pluckk's remarkable journey and commitment to help consumers eat right in all of India," said Kareena.

Pluckk, which is funded by Exponentia Ventures, has a strong presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune and it plans to expand business in the coming quarters. The company said its products are available on its Android and iOS apps and on Amazon, Swiggy, Dunzo, Zepto and Reliance Signature stores.

The brand sold more than 1 million products across direct-to-commerce and marketplace channels in the last financial quarter. "Our vision is to build a pan-India fresh food brand dedicated to service the needs of Indian families and homes with our network of over 1,000 farmers. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s partnership with Pluckk is set to propel us towards our unwavering goal,” said Pratik Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pluckk.

Topics : Kareena Kapoor e-commerce companies E-commerce marketplace Vegetables fruit

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

