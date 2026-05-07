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Practo crosses $100 million GMV in the US as AI push gains pace

Health-tech platform expands investment in AI-driven healthcare systems that support patient and provider decision-making while growing its engineering team

Shashank ND, co-founder and CEO, Practo

Shashank ND, founder and CEO, Practo

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:44 PM IST

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Digital healthcare platform Practo is accelerating its push into artificial intelligence as the company looks to build what it calls an ‘intelligence layer’ for healthcare decisions, amid growing global traction following its expansion into the US. The company said its marketplace has crossed $100 million in gross merchandise value, driven by AI-led systems that power patient discovery, decision-making, and care navigation at scale.
 
AI is already operating at a significant scale across Practo’s platform. The company handles over 20,000 AI-driven calls and chats every day, delivering critical healthcare information with speed and accuracy. In a domain where timely access to the right information can directly influence decisions and outcomes, these systems ensure that users are not left navigating uncertainty. Instead, they enable a more continuous, reliable, and informed interaction with healthcare, especially in moments when it matters most.
 
 
“We have spent nearly two decades building a deep understanding of how healthcare actually works across patients, providers, and outcomes. That foundation gives us a unique opportunity to build the AI brain for healthcare,” said Shashank ND, founder and CEO, Practo. “Our focus is to apply this intelligence across every stage of the experience, helping patients make the right decisions, supporting providers with the right context, and ultimately improving outcomes. The potential here is immense, and we believe Practo is uniquely positioned to build this at a global scale.”
 
As part of this broader push, Practo is continuing to invest in its AI engineering capabilities. It is bringing on experienced engineers across staff and lead roles to work on systems that operate at the intersection of scale, intelligence, and real-world healthcare impact.
 
These roles are aimed at engineers who want to apply deep technical skill to real-world systems, not isolated models. At Practo, the company said AI is embedded directly into healthcare workflows where decisions are time-sensitive, context-heavy, and impact real outcomes. The work involves building systems that can operate across this complexity, understanding context, guiding decisions, and continuously improving through real-world feedback.
 
“We’re building AI as a unified system, not a set of features,” said Srijesh Kumar, CPTO, Practo. “The goal is to move healthcare from disconnected steps to a continuous, guided experience that leads to better outcomes.”

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Topics : Artificial intelligence healthcare Practo

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:44 PM IST

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