Thursday, May 07, 2026 | 12:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Chinese AI startup DeepSeek could be valued at $50 bn in first fundraise

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek could be valued at $50 bn in first fundraise

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek eyes up to $50 billion valuation in its first external fundraising round

DeepSeek

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has also been in talks to invest in DeepSeek, said the sources | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 12:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek could be valued at up to $50 billion in its maiden fundraising drive, three sources said, as the large language model builder seeks to reverse its years-long strategy of rejecting outside funding. 
China’s 60-billion-yuan ($8.8 billion) national artificial intelligence fund, founded in January last year, is in talks to be a lead investor in DeepSeek’s fundraising, according to a sources. 
The startup could raise $3 billion to $4 billion from the funding round to fuel its computing capabilities and improve employee benefits, said separate sources with knowledge of the matter. 
Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has also been in talks to invest in DeepSeek, said the sources, who all declined to be named as the information is confidential. DeepSeek did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 
 
The China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, which is the main banker of the national AI fund, declined to comment. Tencent also declined to comment. 
The Financial Times first reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund is in talks to lead DeepSeek’s first fundraising that could value the frontier AI lab at about $45 billion. 
The maiden fundraising comes at a time when DeepSeek is losing ground to domestic competitors with deep pockets from tech giants such as ByteDance and Alibaba to upstarts like MiniMax and Moonshot AI that have raised billions from either private or public markets. 
 

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Krutrim at the launch of Krutrim

Krutrim reports first profit, triples revenue as it pivots to AI cloudpremium

The forum also referred to a parliamentary standing committee re­port released earlier this year, wh­ich said the high revenue and investment thresholds are limiting the participation of emerging domestic manufacturers and EV startups

EV startups seek govt intervention: CII writes to PMO, flags PLI flawspremium

ubiqedge logo

Ubiqedge raises ₹10 crore to scale AIoT platform for infrastructure

Founded in 2011, Advanced Metering Infrastructure remains Kimbal's largest business, with over 10 million AMI endpoints already deployed

Kimbal raises $22 mn Series B led by GEF to expand grid tech globally

start up

Deep-tech startup Ctruh raises $2.5 million in seed round led by IPV

Topics : Deepseek Startups Alibaba

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2026 | 12:28 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs PBKS LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGreat Nicobar ProjectGold-Silver Price TodayBank of baroda Q4 Results PreviewSBI Q4 Results PreviewNSE DividendTechnology NewsPersonal Finance