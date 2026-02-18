Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
South Africa vs UAE live streaming: When and where to watch T20 WC match

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and asked the UAE to bat first under overcast conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in their final Group D match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, citing moisture and overcast conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
 
Markram said there was “a tacky feel” on the surface following rain in the morning and believed the Proteas seamers could exploit early movement. “There’s been moisture in here this morning and we’ll be able to maybe find something in the wicket up front,” he said at the toss.  Check South Africa vs UAE live score, match updates, Delhi weather news here
 
 
The South African skipper confirmed four changes to the playing XI as the side looks to rotate its squad and provide game time to those who have been waiting on the sidelines. South Africa included Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje and teenage left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka in the XI alongside their key bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch and Nortje.
 
UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said his side would also have preferred to bowl first, given the early assistance on offer. “It does look like there’s a little bit in it early on, maybe a bit of moisture,” Waseem said, adding that the key would be to negotiate the initial phase and build partnerships before accelerating later in the innings.
 
Despite being knocked out of contention for the next stage, Waseem said UAE were keen to finish their campaign strongly. “It’s been a decent tournament for us. We’ve learned a lot, especially playing against some of the best teams in the world,” he said.

UAE made changes to their XI, bringing in Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Farooq to strengthen their balance. Waseem indicated the decision was also influenced by South Africa’s left-handed batters, prompting them to add extra spin options.
 
South Africa’s playing XI features Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton at the top, followed by Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Markram, with an emphasis on pace-heavy bowling resources for the conditions.
 
Playing XIs
 
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
 
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
 
South Africa vs UAEICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting and live streaming details across the globe 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
   

