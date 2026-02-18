South Africa vs UAE live streaming: When and where to watch T20 WC match

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in their final Group D match of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, citing moisture and overcast conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Check South Africa vs UAE live score, match updates, Delhi weather news here Markram said there was “a tacky feel” on the surface following rain in the morning and believed the Proteas seamers could exploit early movement. “There’s been moisture in here this morning and we’ll be able to maybe find something in the wicket up front,” he said at the toss.

The South African skipper confirmed four changes to the playing XI as the side looks to rotate its squad and provide game time to those who have been waiting on the sidelines. South Africa included Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje and teenage left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka in the XI alongside their key bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch and Nortje.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said his side would also have preferred to bowl first, given the early assistance on offer. “It does look like there’s a little bit in it early on, maybe a bit of moisture,” Waseem said, adding that the key would be to negotiate the initial phase and build partnerships before accelerating later in the innings.

Despite being knocked out of contention for the next stage, Waseem said UAE were keen to finish their campaign strongly. “It’s been a decent tournament for us. We’ve learned a lot, especially playing against some of the best teams in the world,” he said.

UAE made changes to their XI, bringing in Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Farooq to strengthen their balance. Waseem indicated the decision was also influenced by South Africa’s left-handed batters, prompting them to add extra spin options.

South Africa’s playing XI features Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton at the top, followed by Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Markram, with an emphasis on pace-heavy bowling resources for the conditions.

Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka