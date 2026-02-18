Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Netherlands: Ahmedabad hourly weather forecast and rain prediction

India vs Netherlands: Ahmedabad hourly weather forecast and rain prediction

As per the latest weather update, conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to remain favorable for cricket. Temperatures during match hours are likely to range between 23°C and 29°C.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

India are set to face the Netherlands in their fourth Group A fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 today. The contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. With momentum firmly on their side, Suryakumar Yadav’s men will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.
 
Weather Forecast for Ahmedabad 
IND vs NED rain prediction
 
                                                                  As per the latest weather update, conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to remain favorable for cricket. Temperatures during match hours are likely to range between 23°C and 29°C.    Humidity levels could hover around 40 to 50 percent, while winds are predicted to blow at approximately 8–10 km/h. At this stage, there are no major signs of rain interruption, which should come as a relief for fans eagerly awaiting the clash. 
 
 
India Dominate Group A
 
Team India have been in commanding form throughout the tournament. They currently sit at the top of the Group A standings with six points, having won all their matches so far. The Men in Blue have already secured qualification for the Super 8 stage, underlining their consistency and all-round performances.
 
India began their campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA. They followed it up with a crushing 93-run win against Namibia. The highlight of their group stage journey was a comprehensive 61-run triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan, a performance that showcased their dominance in all departments.
 
Focus Shifts to Super 8
 
With qualification secured, India will soon turn their attention to the Super 8 stage. Their first match in the next round is scheduled against South Africa on February 22. As anticipation builds, fans will be keen to see whether India can carry their strong form forward and mount a serious challenge for the T20 World Cup 2026 title.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

