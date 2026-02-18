Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026: SA vs UAE pitch report and Arun Jaitley stadium stats

the UAE have experienced a rollercoaster tournament. After a heavy 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand, they bounced back with a five-wicket win over Canada.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Match 34 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will feature South Africa taking on the United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, February 18. Both teams enter the clash on very different trajectories.
 
South Africa has been dominant in Group D, sitting atop the standings with three wins from three games and a strong net run rate of 1.477. The Proteas started their campaign with a commanding 57-run victory over Canada, followed by a thrilling tie against Afghanistan, which they eventually won in the second Super Over. Their most notable performance came against New Zealand, where they secured a comfortable seven-wicket win, sealing their spot in the Super Eight.
 
 
In contrast, the UAE have experienced a rollercoaster tournament. After a heavy 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand, they bounced back with a five-wicket win over Canada. However, a narrow loss to Afghanistan stalled their momentum. With just one win from three matches, the UAE face a daunting challenge against a confident and in-form South African side looking to maintain their winning streak. 
 
South Africa vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Eden Gardens pitch report

The four games held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium so far have been tightly contested, with batting proving difficult. Similar conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match. The pitch is expected to favor bowlers, offering plenty of chances to take wickets when batsmen are under pressure.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 SA vs UAE: Head-to-head stats at Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi
 
This will be the first time South Africa and UAE take on each other in a T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. 
 
Most recent T20I match at Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi was Match 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between UAE and Afghanistan. The Afghans won the encounter by 5 wickets on the night.
 
Arun Jaitley stadium key T20I stats 
Statistic Value
Total Matches 18
Matches won batting first 6
Matches won bowling first 12
Average 1st innings Score 149
Average 2nd innings Score 134
Highest total recorded 221/9 (20 Ovs) – IND vs BAN
Lowest total recorded 116/10 (18.2 Ovs) – NAM vs IND
Highest score chased 212/3 (19.1 Ovs) – RSA vs IND
Lowest score defended 96/7 (20 Ovs) – INDW vs PAKW
 
 

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

