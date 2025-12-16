Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Check top 20 most expensive players in IPL 2026 mini auction here

Check top 20 most expensive players in IPL 2026 mini auction here

PL 2026 mini auction: Cameron Green tops the list at Rs 25.20 cr. Check top 20 costliest buys, including Pathirana, Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer, with teams and prices.

Top 20 players in IPL 2026 mini auction

Top 20 players in IPL 2026 mini auction

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPL 2026 mini auction saw franchises opening their purses wide, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leading the spending spree as a mix of proven overseas stars and uncapped Indian players dominated the list of the 20 most expensive buys.
 
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the biggest draw, while uncapped teenagers Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer rewrote auction records, underlining the growing premium on young Indian talent.
 
KKR smash records with Green, Pathirana
 
KKR grabbed headlines after splurging a record Rs 25.20 crore to secure Cameron Green, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history. Green eclipsed compatriot Mitchell Starc’s previous record of Rs 24.75 crore after an intense bidding war with CSK.
 
 
Despite the headline figure, Green will earn Rs 18 crore for the season, with the remaining amount going towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s player development programme, in line with auction rules for overseas players.

Also Read

IPL 2026 Auction live updates

IPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: CSK buy Sarfaraz for Rs 75 lakh; Prithvi Shaw returns to Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad, players' salary here

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse, retained players list of all 10 teams

Punjab Kings full list of players IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Punjab Kings' full squad and players' salary here

Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma

Prashant-Kartik and $3 million: CSK's switch from 'Dad's Army' to 'Gen Z'

 
KKR further strengthened their bowling by paying Rs 18 crore for Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who entered the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore. The deal made him the most expensive Sri Lankan player ever sold at an IPL auction.
 
The franchise also added depth by signing Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore and young batter Tejasvi Dahiya for Rs 3 crore, giving KKR four players in the top 20 list.
 
KKR managing director Venky Mysore said the franchise was satisfied with the price paid for Green, stressing that the bid aligned with their auction strategy. 
Top 20 most expensive players at IPL 2026 mini auction
Players Team Type Base (Rs CR) Sold (Rs CR)
1. Cameron Green KKR BAT 2 25.2
2. Matheesha Pathirana KKR BOWL 2 18
3. Kartik Sharma CSK BAT 0.3 14.2
4. Prashant Veer CSK AR 0.3 14.2
5. Liam Livingstone SRH AR 2 13
6. Mustafizur Rahman KKR BOWL 2 9.2
7. Josh Inglis LSG BAT 2 8.6
8. Auqib Nabi DC AR 0.3 8.4
9. Ravi Bishnoi RR BOWL 2 7.2
10. Jason Holder GT AR 2 7
11. Venkatesh Iyer RCB AR 2 7
12. Rahul Chahar CSK BOWL 1 5.2
13. Mangesh Yadav RCB AR 0.3 5.2
14. Ben Dwarshuis PBKS AR 1 4.4
15. Pathum Nissanka DC BAT 0.75 4
16. Tejasvi Dahiya KKR BAT 0.3 3
17. Cooper Connolly PBKS AR 2 3
18. Jack Edwards SRH AR 0.5 3
19. Mukul Choudhary LSG BAT 0.3 2.6
20. Akshat Raghuwanshi LSG BAT 0.3 2.2
 
CSK back youth with record-breaking uncapped buys
 
Chennai Super Kings made a clear statement by investing heavily in uncapped Indian players. Uttar Pradesh’s 20-year-old left-arm spinner Prashant Veer and Rajasthan’s 19-year-old keeper-batter Kartik Sharma were bought for Rs 14.20 crore each.
 
Both players entered the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh and became the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction history. CSK further bolstered their bowling attack by signing Rahul Chahar for Rs 5.20 crore.
 
The franchise’s aggressive bidding reflected a long-term approach, blending youth with experience ahead of the new season.
 
Delhi Capitals, LSG find value picks
 
Delhi Capitals (DC) featured prominently in the top 20 after snapping up Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar for Rs 8.40 crore, another uncapped player who started with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. DC also signed Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for Rs 4 crore and brought in South African power-hitter David Miller at his base price of Rs 2 crore.
 
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spent Rs 8.60 crore on Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and later added Mukul Choudhary (Rs 2.60 crore) and Akshat Raghuwanshi (Rs 2.20 crore) to their squad. The franchise also signed South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who narrowly missed out on the top 20 list.
 
RCB, SRH and others add balance
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore after KKR withdrew from the bidding. They also signed uncapped Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Mangesh Yadav for Rs 5.20 crore following a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 
SRH paid Rs 13 crore for England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, while also signing Jack Edwards for Rs 3 crore. Punjab Kings added Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis, spending Rs 3 crore and Rs 4.40 crore respectively.
 
Gujarat Titans (GT) brought in experienced all-rounder Jason Holder for Rs 7 crore, while Rajasthan Royals signed leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 7.20 crore.
 

More From This Section

MI full squad ipl 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

RR full list of players IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Check Rajasthan Royal's full squad, players' salary here

RCB full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary

IPL 2026 Auction uncapped players

Auqib to Prashant: Uncapped players who become Crorepati in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings full list of players

IPL 2026: Check Chennai Super Kings' full squad, players' salary here

Topics : IPL News Cricket News Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon