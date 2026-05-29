IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Rajasthan Royals head into IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 with momentum firmly on their side after an emphatic victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Having delivered a complete performance with both bat and ball, RR now prepare for a high-stakes clash against Gujarat Titans, with a place in the final on the line. The contest will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on May 29, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already confirmed their berth in the summit clash after winning Qualifier 1.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing outing in their previous playoff match against RCB. Chasing a daunting 255-run target, GT’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure and they were eventually bowled out for 162. Rahul Tewatia’s fighting 68 was the only major positive in an otherwise forgettable performance for the Titans.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming Rajasthan, on the other hand, looked unstoppable against SRH. Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the match with a sensational 97 off just 29 deliveries, hammering 12 sixes and five fours. RR’s bowling attack also impressed, with Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger playing key roles in securing a convincing 47-run win.

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

Matches: 42

Wins: 23

Losses: 18

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 54.76%

Riyan Parag’s captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 22

Wins: 12

Losses: 10

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 54.55%

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs RR

Gujarat Titans are expected to field a balanced lineup for IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, led by skipper Shubman Gill alongside in-form opener Sai Sudharsan. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler adds firepower in the middle order, while all-round options like Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, and Nishant Sindhu strengthen both batting and bowling depth.

The bowling attack will revolve around pace trio Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, with Rashid Khan expected to play a crucial role in the middle overs. Rahul Tewatia is likely to feature as the Impact Player for GT.

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Connor Esterhuizen

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs GT

Rajasthan Royals are likely to rely on their aggressive top order in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to provide a flying start. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and captain Riyan Parag will anchor the middle order, while Donovan Ferreira and Dasun Shanaka add finishing power.

The bowling attack features experience and pace through Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, and Nandre Burger. Brijesh Sharma and Yash Raj Punja provide additional bowling options, while Sushant Mishra or Shubham Dubey could be used as the Impact Player depending on conditions.

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala