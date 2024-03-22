IPL 2024 - CSK weren't ready to move on from Dhoni in 2022: Stephen Fleming

Chennai: CSK coach stephen fleming addresses media a day before the IPL match between CSK and RCB, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, march 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai Super Kings were not ready to move on from MS Dhoni despite appointing Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper in IPL 2022, admitted head coach Stephen Fleming after the five-time winners made the leadership change with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking charge, here on Thursday.

On the eve of the IPL 2024 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore here, CSK announced that opening batter Gaikwad will take over the captaincy reins from Dhoni.

In 2022, CSK entered the IPL with Jadeja as their skipper but it was a move that backfired, with Dhoni taking back the captaincy role.



"We weren't ready to move away from MS (Dhoni) in 2022. Dhoni has a good sense of the game, but we want to develop the young players for the role. We are well prepared this time," Fleming told the media here ahead of CSK's clash against RCB.

"(The) last time MS (had) left captaincy, (it) was shocking to us and we weren't aware that MS would step down. But this time we knew," Fleming said.

"We have been working hard to prepare leaders. We have been slow on life after MS Dhoni. But trusting the youngsters has paid off well for us. I have already had a word with the youngsters like Rutu (Gaekwad) about leadership and captaincy. It is a great opportunity for him to lead the team," Fleming said.

Fleming said Dhoni had looked promising in practice matches in the lead up to the IPL and hoped he would not have any fitness-related issues during the tournament.