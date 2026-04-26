IPL 2026: DC vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27 in Match 39 of IPL 2026.

DC come into this clash after a heavy defeat to Punjab Kings, despite a sensational knock from KL Rahul, who smashed 152 off just 67 balls in a losing cause as they failed to defend a massive 264. Their concerns are further deepened by the absence of Lungi Ngidi, who suffered a concussion and was ruled out after bowling only a few overs in the previous match. With just three wins in seven games, DC find themselves under pressure at the midpoint of the season and will need a strong turnaround to stay in the playoff race.

RCB, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after a convincing five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans, wrapping up their Bengaluru leg with four wins in five matches. The defending champions have been in excellent form overall, winning five of their seven games so far and establishing themselves as one of the most consistent sides this season. They now begin a tough three-match away stretch starting in Delhi.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 3rd fastest hundred in IPL history The last meeting between the two sides saw DC chase down 176 successfully at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, handing RCB their only home defeat of the season so far.

IPL 2026: DC vs RCB probable playing 11

Delhi Capitals playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal

DC vs RCB head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 34

DC won: 13

RCB won: 20

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

DC squad for IPL 2026: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal

IPL 2026 match on April 26: DC vs RCB, live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 26 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off in Match 39 of IPL 2026 on Monday, April 27.

Where will the DC vs RCB match be played?

The match will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

What time will the DC vs RCB toss happen?

The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs RCB live?

The match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD.

How to watch DC vs RCB live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.