IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on Saturday, March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Rajat Patidar-led RCB will walk into the season on a high after their maiden title win in 2025. The defending champions will once again bank on their strong batting line-up, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Jacob Bethell.

However, with Yash Dayal ruled out and Josh Hazlewood yet to regain match fitness, RCB’s pace bowling will be a little under pressure on the high-scoring wicket of the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On the other hand, SRH will have troubles of their own. While they will once again boast a strong batting line-up, their bowling has taken a huge hit due to the unavailability of skipper Pat Cummins because of injury.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Thushara not to feature in RCB's playing 11 vs SRH Ishan Kishan, who led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in 2025, has been given the role of stand-in captain by the management. However, the biggest concern for him as skipper will be how to utilise the limited bowling options against the challenging batting line-up of RCB.

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jacob Bethell, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Dar

Impact players: Venkatesh Iyer / Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Varma, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact players: Kamindu Mendis / Shivam Mavi

RCB vs SRH head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 25

RCB won: 11

SRH won: 13

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Satwik Deswal, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026 match on March 28: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, RCB vs SRH telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 28 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in the opening match of IPL 2026 on March 28 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match?

Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs SRH take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs SRH cricket match will take place at 7.00 PM IST on March 28.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Capitals vs Sunrisers IPL 2026 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match in India?

The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs SRH match.