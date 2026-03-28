IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will kick off with a blockbuster clash today, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB enter the campaign brimming with confidence after finally lifting their maiden title last year under Rajat Patidar. With a formidable batting core featuring Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Tim David, they look well equipped for another strong start, though injuries to key pacers could test their balance.

SRH, led by Ishan Kishan, face a contrasting challenge. While their batting remains explosive, the absence of Pat Cummins weakens their bowling attack significantly. Kishan’s leadership will be under the spotlight as he looks to manage limited resources against a RCB line-up, who is missing the services of their key bowlers such as Josh Hazlewood.

As both the teams gear up for the IPL 2026 opener, Business Standard takes a look at RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and SRH skipper Ishan Kishan’s captaincy records in the tournament, alongside both the teams' probable playing 11 for the match.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL (RCB)

Rajat Patidar made his captaincy debut in IPL 2025, replacing Faf du Plessis, and in his very first season as IPL captain, he led his team to their maiden title.

Matches: 16

Wins: 11

Losses: 5

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 68.75%

Ishan Kishan's captaincy record in IPL (SRH)

Despite being one of the most experienced players in IPL going into the 2026 season, Ishan Kishan will be playing the role of captain for the first time in the tournament. However, the batter will not be in unfamiliar territory, given he led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) last year.

IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 vs SRH

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the IPL 2026 opener on a high following their title win last year, but Rajat Patidar’s side faces a key challenge ahead of their campaign opener vs SRH — a weakened bowling attack.

The absence of Josh Hazlewood, still recovering, and Yash Dayal leaves a noticeable gap in their pace unit. As a result, experienced names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya will shoulder added responsibility alongside Suyash Sharma.

However, RCB’s biggest strength remains their explosive batting. With Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Tim David and Jacob Bethell in the line-up, they will back themselves to outscore most opponents on a high-scoring surface.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jacob Bethell, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Dar

Impact players: Venkatesh Iyer / Suyash Sharma ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Venkatesh Iyer / Suyash Sharma

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Satwik Deswal, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad also head into the opener with concerns of their own, particularly in the bowling department. Regular skipper Pat Cummins is unavailable, handing leadership duties to Ishan Kishan for the initial phase of the tournament.

The absence of Cummins significantly dents SRH’s bowling balance, leaving the attack reliant on options like Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel and Brydon Carse — a unit that could be tested on the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy pitch.

That said, SRH possess the firepower to match RCB with the bat. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen make for a formidable batting core capable of turning the game into a high-scoring shootout.

With both teams short on bowling depth, the opening clash could well be decided by which batting line-up better capitalises on Bengaluru’s conditions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Varma, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact players: Kamindu Mendis / Shivam Mavi

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH key player battles

RCB batters vs SRH bowlers

Batter Bowler Innings Balls Runs Strike Rate Dots 4s 6s Virat Kohli Jaydev Unadkat 9 64 88 137.5 22 11 2 Virat Kohli Harshal Patel 10 68 95 139.71 24 10 3 Phil Salt Harshal Patel 3 18 29 161.11 6 3 2 Phil Salt Jaydev Unadkat 2 14 21 150 5 3 1 Rajat Patidar Harshal Patel 4 22 31 140.91 8 4 1 Rajat Patidar Jaydev Unadkat 3 19 24 126.32 7 3 0 Devdutt Padikkal Jaydev Unadkat 6 41 44 107.32 18 5 0 Tim David Harshal Patel 5 27 52 192.59 8 3 5 Jitesh Sharma Harshal Patel 3 15 28 186.67 4 2 3 Krunal Pandya Jaydev Unadkat 6 34 39 114.71 12 4 1

SRH batters vs RCB bowlers