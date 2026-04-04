IPL 2026 stats: DC vs MI pitch report, Arun Jaitley stadium highest score
With both sides displaying form and momentum, fans can expect a competitive and closely contested battle at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening clash of the doubleheader at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, in IPL 2026. Delhi skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. Both teams come into this encounter on the back of wins, promising an intriguing contest for fans in the capital.
Under the leadership of Axar Patel, DC began their season with a determined victory against Lucknow Super Giants. While chasing a target of 142 on a tricky Ekana pitch, the Capitals stumbled early, losing four wickets in the powerplay. However, the middle order steadied the ship, steering the team to a six-wicket win with 17 balls to spare. This composed performance has given DC a solid start and plenty of confidence heading into their next game.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, also started strong, overcoming Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring thriller. Despite conceding over 200 runs, MI’s batsmen showed resilience and skill to chase down the total in 19.1 overs, securing a six-wicket victory. This marked MI’s first win in an opening match since the 2012 season, adding a psychological boost to the team.
With both sides displaying form and momentum, fans can expect a competitive and closely contested battle at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Arun Jaitley Stadium: Pitch Report for DC vs MI
In 2025, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi hosted seven IPL matches, with the team batting first emerging victorious in four of them. The pitch provides a balanced surface suitable for both batters and bowlers, though bowlers tend to have a slight edge.
Spinners have consistently been influential at this venue, and their impact is expected to continue. Fast bowlers also benefit from good bounce and carry in the early overs, offering ample opportunities to strike during the powerplay.
IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
DC have played a total of 56 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 25 matches and losing 29 of them over the years. 2 matches have ended in a no result or tie.
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
MI have played a total of 9 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium and have won 6 matches over the years, losing the other 3. IPL 2026 Match 8, DC vs MI : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
IPL 2026: DC vs MI head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium
|DC vs MI H2H record in Delhi
|Match Date
|Winner
|Margin
|May 24, 2008
|Daredevils
|5 wickets
|Mar 17, 2010
|MI
|98 runs
|Apr 10, 2011
|MI
|8 wickets
|Apr 27, 2012
|Daredevils
|37 runs
|May 6, 2017
|MI
|146 runs
|Apr 18, 2019
|MI
|40 runs
|Apr 21, 2013
|Daredevils
|9 wickets
|Apr 13, 2025
|MI
|12 runs
|Apr 27, 2024
|DC
|10 runs
What happened in the last IPL match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
The last IPL match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was during IPL 2025 between KKR and SRH. KKR suffered a 110-run defeat on the night.
Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key stats
|Arun Jaitley key T20 stadium stats (for 2026)
|Category
|Stats
|Matches
|6
|Bat 1st Won
|1
|Bat 2nd Won
|5
|Avg 1st Innings Score
|158/8
|Lowest Total Defended
|209
|Highest Target Chased
|161
|200+ Totals
|01/06/26
|Sixes Per Match
|14
|Bowling – Pace
|Overs %
|59.00%
|Wickets
|45
|Average
|23.8
|Economy
|8
|Balls per Wicket
|18
|Bowling – Spin
|Overs %
|41.00%
|Wickets
|26
|Average
|27.7
|Economy
|7.8
|Balls per Wicket
|21
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 10:26 AM IST