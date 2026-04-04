IPL 2026 stats: DC vs MI pitch report, Arun Jaitley stadium highest score

Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening clash of the doubleheader at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today, in IPL 2026. Delhi skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. Both teams come into this encounter on the back of wins, promising an intriguing contest for fans in the capital.

Under the leadership of Axar Patel, DC began their season with a determined victory against Lucknow Super Giants. While chasing a target of 142 on a tricky Ekana pitch, the Capitals stumbled early, losing four wickets in the powerplay. However, the middle order steadied the ship, steering the team to a six-wicket win with 17 balls to spare. This composed performance has given DC a solid start and plenty of confidence heading into their next game.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, also started strong, overcoming Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring thriller. Despite conceding over 200 runs, MI’s batsmen showed resilience and skill to chase down the total in 19.1 overs, securing a six-wicket victory. This marked MI’s first win in an opening match since the 2012 season, adding a psychological boost to the team.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With both sides displaying form and momentum, fans can expect a competitive and closely contested battle at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium: Pitch Report for DC vs MI

In 2025, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi hosted seven IPL matches, with the team batting first emerging victorious in four of them. The pitch provides a balanced surface suitable for both batters and bowlers, though bowlers tend to have a slight edge.

Spinners have consistently been influential at this venue, and their impact is expected to continue. Fast bowlers also benefit from good bounce and carry in the early overs, offering ample opportunities to strike during the powerplay.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC have played a total of 56 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 25 matches and losing 29 of them over the years. 2 matches have ended in a no result or tie.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2026 Match 8, DC vs MI : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING MI have played a total of 9 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium and have won 6 matches over the years, losing the other 3.

IPL 2026: DC vs MI head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs MI H2H record in Delhi Match Date Winner Margin May 24, 2008 Daredevils 5 wickets Mar 17, 2010 MI 98 runs Apr 10, 2011 MI 8 wickets Apr 27, 2012 Daredevils 37 runs May 6, 2017 MI 146 runs Apr 18, 2019 MI 40 runs Apr 21, 2013 Daredevils 9 wickets Apr 13, 2025 MI 12 runs Apr 27, 2024 DC 10 runs

What happened in the last IPL match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was during IPL 2025 between KKR and SRH. KKR suffered a 110-run defeat on the night.

Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key stats Arun Jaitley key T20 stadium stats (for 2026) Category Stats Matches 6 Bat 1st Won 1 Bat 2nd Won 5 Avg 1st Innings Score 158/8 Lowest Total Defended 209 Highest Target Chased 161 200+ Totals 01/06/26 Sixes Per Match 14 Bowling – Pace Overs % 59.00% Wickets 45 Average 23.8 Economy 8 Balls per Wicket 18 Bowling – Spin Overs % 41.00% Wickets 26 Average 27.7 Economy 7.8 Balls per Wicket 21

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