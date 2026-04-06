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IPL 2026: Tim David credits DK for sharpening his game for tough conditions

David, whom his skipper Rajat Patidar termed as the "best finisher he has ever seen", hit eight sixes apart from three boundaries as RCB piled 250 for 3 and then bowled out CSK for 207

Tim David (right)

Tim David (right)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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Pleased as punch after his game-turning 25-ball-70, RCB's Australian big-hitter Tim David attributed his superb performance against CSK to the inputs provided by his team's batting coach Dinesh Karthik which helped him prepare for these conditions.

David, whom his skipper Rajat Patidar termed as the "best finisher he has ever seen", hit eight sixes apart from three boundaries as RCB piled 250 for 3 and then bowled out CSK for 207.

"I do not change my game much, but I have confidence from all the preparation that I do. It is nice to work with DK (Dinesh Karthik's fraternity name), he is an experienced player in these conditions. I have been in the IPL for a few years and with that kind of preparation, you don't put pressure on yourself to perform," David said at the post match presentation.

 

He certainly was happy as this kind of performance do not happen every day.

"Very pleased - it does not always happen that way. The skipper (Rajat Patidar, who scored 48 off 19 balls) was smoking it. And I just took some balls off him - it was super fun. Going in to bat with Jitesh (Sharma) and (Romario) Shepherd behind me really gives me confidence," he said.

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Lavishing praise on him, skipper Patidar said: "He (David) is a specialist, and one of the best finishers. He is consistent and one of the best finishers I have ever seen."  The skipper also had special mention for senior player Krunal Pandya, who dismissed Sarfaraz Khan and Kartik Sharma in one over.

"Whenever I come under pressure, I look to KP (Krunal Pandya) and I have that much belief in him."  A distraught CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't have much explanation to offer after a third straight defeat.

"If I would have contributed more, maybe it could have been different. It (the loss) was definitely on me today," he said.

"We still had the game in our hands till the 13-14th over (of the bowling innings but let momentum slip after it. 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

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