IPL 2026 points table: Team rankings and key stats after GT vs MI match
Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings continue to lead the points table in IPL 2026 with their six-match unbeaten run
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have the chance to end their four-match losing streak in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 if they manage to defend the 200-run target they set against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
If MI manage to beat GT, they will take their total points tally to four and will move one spot up to number nine in the points table, sending Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) back to the bottom spot.
On the other hand, if GT manage to chase down the total, they will reach the eight-point mark and will replace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the number four spot in the points table.
Meanwhile, at the moment in the points table, the only undefeated team of the season, Punjab Kings (PBKS), continue to lead with eleven points from six games. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) are second and third, respectively, with eight points each.
Also Read
There is a three-way tie at six points from the fourth to sixth spots between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT), who are fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, due to net run rate difference.
Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), despite the loss to SRH in their last game, are at number seven spot with four points in six games, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have dropped down to eighth spot.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with their first win of the season over RR on Sunday, are currently at number nine spot with three points, while MI are at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.
IPL 2026 updated points table:
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PBKS
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|+1.420
|2
|RCB
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|+1.171
|3
|RR
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|+0.599
|4
|SRH
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+0.566
|5
|DC
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|+0.310
|6
|GT
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|+0.018
|7
|CSK
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.780
|8
|LSG
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-1.173
|9
|KKR
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|-0.879
|10
|MI
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.076
IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard
SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard with 283 runs to his name in six games and is followed closely by GT skipper Shubman Gill (251 runs) and RCB’s Virat Kohli (247 runs) in second and third spots.
IPL 2026: Top ten run scorers
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|INNS
|RUNS
|AVG
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Heinrich Klaasen
|6
|6
|283
|47.17
|144.39
|19
|10
|Shubman Gill
|4
|4
|251
|62.75
|154.94
|24
|10
|Virat Kohli
|6
|6
|247
|49.4
|157.32
|28
|8
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|6
|6
|246
|41
|236.54
|24
|20
|Rajat Patidar
|6
|6
|230
|46
|212.96
|12
|22
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|6
|6
|223
|55.75
|152.74
|23
|12
|Cooper Connolly
|6
|5
|223
|55.75
|163.97
|21
|14
|Ishan Kishan
|6
|6
|213
|35.5
|188.5
|22
|12
|Prabhsimran Singh
|6
|5
|211
|52.75
|171.54
|22
|11
|Priyansh Arya
|5
|5
|211
|42.2
|248.24
|14
|20
|Shreyas Iyer
|6
|5
|208
|52
|182.46
|14
|14
|Philip Salt
|6
|6
|202
|33.67
|168.33
|16
|11
|Ayush Mhatre
|6
|6
|201
|33.5
|177.88
|20
|12
|Jos Buttler
|5
|5
|201
|40.2
|159.52
|24
|9
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|7
|7
|200
|33.33
|142.86
|23
|7
IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard
Despite CSK’s lacklustre run in IPL 2026 so far, their pacer Anshul Kamboj, with 13 wickets in six matches, is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard. He is followed closely by the previous edition’s Purple Cap winner, GT’s Prasidh Krishna (12 wickets), and LSG pacer Prince Yadav (11 wickets) at second and third spots.
IPL 2026: Top ten wicket takers
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WKTS
|Avg
|4-FERS
|5-FERS
|Anshul Kamboj
|6
|13
|16.23
|0
|0
|Prince Yadav
|6
|11
|17.18
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|5
|11
|16.73
|1
|0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|10
|20
|0
|0
|Ravi Bishnoi
|6
|10
|19
|1
|0
|Jofra Archer
|6
|8
|22.38
|0
|0
|Krunal Pandya
|6
|8
|22.5
|0
|0
|Kartik Tyagi
|7
|8
|27.38
|0
|0
|Jamie Overton
|5
|8
|17.88
|1
|0
|Eshan Malinga
|6
|8
|23.13
|0
|0
|Lungi Ngidi
|5
|7
|23.57
|0
|0
|Kagiso Rabada
|5
|7
|27.29
|0
|0
|Vaibhav Arora
|7
|7
|37.71
|0
|0
|Sunil Narine
|6
|6
|26.17
|0
|0
|Rashid Khan
|5
|6
|25.67
|0
|0
More From This Section
Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:48 PM IST