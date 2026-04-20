IPL 2026 points table: Team rankings and key stats after GT vs MI match

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have the chance to end their four-match losing streak in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 if they manage to defend the 200-run target they set against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

If MI manage to beat GT, they will take their total points tally to four and will move one spot up to number nine in the points table, sending Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) back to the bottom spot.

ALSO READ: Tilak Varma slams maiden IPL hundred; rescues MI from collapse vs GT On the other hand, if GT manage to chase down the total, they will reach the eight-point mark and will replace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the number four spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, at the moment in the points table, the only undefeated team of the season, Punjab Kings (PBKS), continue to lead with eleven points from six games. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) are second and third, respectively, with eight points each.

There is a three-way tie at six points from the fourth to sixth spots between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT), who are fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, due to net run rate difference.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), despite the loss to SRH in their last game, are at number seven spot with four points in six games, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have dropped down to eighth spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with their first win of the season over RR on Sunday, are currently at number nine spot with three points, while MI are at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches.

IPL 2026 updated points table:

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 PBKS 6 5 0 1 11 +1.420 2 RCB 6 4 2 0 8 +1.171 3 RR 6 4 2 0 8 +0.599 4 SRH 6 3 3 0 6 +0.566 5 DC 5 3 2 0 6 +0.310 6 GT 5 3 2 0 6 +0.018 7 CSK 6 2 4 0 4 -0.780 8 LSG 6 2 4 0 4 -1.173 9 KKR 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879 10 MI 5 1 4 0 2 -1.076

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard with 283 runs to his name in six games and is followed closely by GT skipper Shubman Gill (251 runs) and RCB’s Virat Kohli (247 runs) in second and third spots.

IPL 2026: Top ten run scorers

PLAYER MATCHES INNS RUNS AVG SR 4s 6s Heinrich Klaasen 6 6 283 47.17 144.39 19 10 Shubman Gill 4 4 251 62.75 154.94 24 10 Virat Kohli 6 6 247 49.4 157.32 28 8 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 6 6 246 41 236.54 24 20 Rajat Patidar 6 6 230 46 212.96 12 22 Yashasvi Jaiswal 6 6 223 55.75 152.74 23 12 Cooper Connolly 6 5 223 55.75 163.97 21 14 Ishan Kishan 6 6 213 35.5 188.5 22 12 Prabhsimran Singh 6 5 211 52.75 171.54 22 11 Priyansh Arya 5 5 211 42.2 248.24 14 20 Shreyas Iyer 6 5 208 52 182.46 14 14 Philip Salt 6 6 202 33.67 168.33 16 11 Ayush Mhatre 6 6 201 33.5 177.88 20 12 Jos Buttler 5 5 201 40.2 159.52 24 9 Angkrish Raghuvanshi 7 7 200 33.33 142.86 23 7

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

Despite CSK’s lacklustre run in IPL 2026 so far, their pacer Anshul Kamboj, with 13 wickets in six matches, is leading the Purple Cap leaderboard. He is followed closely by the previous edition’s Purple Cap winner, GT’s Prasidh Krishna (12 wickets), and LSG pacer Prince Yadav (11 wickets) at second and third spots.

IPL 2026: Top ten wicket takers