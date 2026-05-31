RCB vs GT winner prediction: Who will win the IPL 2026 final today?
Every IPL title since 2018 has been won by the side that emerged victorious in Qualifier 1. RCB won Qualifier 1 this season and will hope the sequence continues as they chase back-to-back titles
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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The top two teams from the league stage of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) — will meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
RCB secured a direct route to the title clash after defeating GT in Qualifier 1. Gujarat, meanwhile, had to take the longer route, overcoming Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to set up a rematch against the defending champions. IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
RCB vs GT: Win prediction
A trend that has held firm since 2018 could favour Royal Challengers Bengaluru heading into the final.
Every IPL title since 2018 has been won by the side that emerged victorious in Qualifier 1. RCB won Qualifier 1 this season and will hope the sequence continues as they chase back-to-back titles. Gujarat Titans, however, will be looking to break that pattern and secure their second IPL crown.
Also Read
|IPL results since 2018
|Year
|Qualifier 1 winner
|Title winner
|2018
|CSK
|CSK
|2019
|MI
|MI
|2020
|MI
|MI
|2021
|CSK
|CSK
|2022
|GT
|GT
|2023
|CSK
|CSK
|2024
|KKR
|KKR
|2025
|RCB
|RCB
|2026
|RCB
|To be decided
Going beyond the trend, how RCB and GT stack up before the clash
The league stage's top two sides will meet again in the IPL 2026 final, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru seeking to retain the title they won last season and Gujarat Titans chasing their second championship after their triumph in 2022.
The teams have shared the spoils in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru this season, but RCB hold a slight edge after their commanding victory in Qualifier 1. With both sides boasting in-form batting units and proven bowling attacks, the contest appears evenly poised heading into Sunday's title clash.
- Venue: Ahmedabad
- Temperature: Max 39°C | Min 29°C
- Chance of rain: Nil
- Match time: 7:30 pm
RCB vs GT Head-to-head in IPL 2026
RCB hold a 2-1 advantage over GT this season. Bengaluru won by five wickets in the league stage before Gujarat responded with a four-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. However, RCB enter the final with momentum after defeating GT by 52 runs in Qualifier 1.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Previous best: Winners (2025)
- IPL 2026 campaign: Finished first in the league stage; beat GT in Qualifier 1
- Form (last five matches): WWWLW
- Head coach: Andy Flower
- Captain: Rajat Patidar
Strengths
RCB's campaign has been built on a blend of experience and firepower. Virat Kohli's 600 runs at a strike rate of 164 have provided stability at the top, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 26 wickets have made him one of the season's most effective fast bowlers. Alongside Josh Hazlewood, he has regularly delivered breakthroughs with the new ball.
The batting unit has found contributions from multiple sources. Rajat Patidar has led from the front with 41 sixes this season, while Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer have added depth to the middle order. Krunal Pandya's all-round value and Rasikh Salam's ability to vary his pace give the side additional balance.
Concerns
RCB's success has often been driven by their pace attack, making early wickets crucial to their plans. The side could face questions if opposition batters negotiate the new ball effectively. Romario Shepherd is yet to make a major impact, while leg-spinner Suyash Sharma will be expected to provide more breakthroughs in the middle overs.
Did you know?
Despite operating extensively in the Powerplay, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has maintained an economy rate of eight.
|RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Key team comparison
|Category
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|Edge
|League-stage finish
|1st
|2nd
|RCB
|IPL 2026 record vs each other
|2 wins, 1 loss
|1 win, 2 losses
|RCB
|Route to final
|Won Qualifier 1
|Lost Qualifier 1, won Qualifier 2
|RCB
|Overall H2H in IPL
|5 wins
|4 wins
|RCB
|Venue record (Ahmedabad)
|4 wins, 4 losses
|18 wins, 12 losses
|GT
|Powerplay wickets
|33
|33
|Even
|Powerplay economy
|9.4
|9.2
|GT
|Pace wickets
|74
|90
|GT
|Pace-unit economy
|9.8
|9.5
|GT
|Leading run-scorer
|Virat Kohli (600)
|Shubman Gill (722)
|GT
|Leading wicket-taker
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Kagiso Rabada (28)
|GT
Gujarat Titans
- Previous best: Winners (2022)
- IPL 2026 campaign: Finished second in the league stage; lost Qualifier 1 to RCB before beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2
- Form (last five matches): LWWLW
- Head coach: Ashish Nehra
- Captain: Shubman Gill
Strengths
Gujarat's run to the final has been powered by one of the tournament's most productive top orders. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have amassed 722 and 710 runs respectively, providing consistency and momentum at the top. Supported by Jos Buttler, the trio has repeatedly laid the foundation for competitive totals and successful chases.
The bowling attack has matched the batting unit's consistency. Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have combined for 81 wickets, giving GT wicket-taking options across all phases of an innings. Jason Holder's all-round contributions and Rahul Tewatia's finishing ability add further depth to the squad.
Gujarat will also take confidence from their familiarity with conditions in Ahmedabad, where they have won five of their seven matches this season.
Concerns
Fielding standards have dipped at times this season, costing the side valuable opportunities. The batting line-up is also heavily dependent on its top order, leaving the middle order relatively untested in pressure situations. Rashid Khan's form remains another area of focus after a difficult outing against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.
Did you know?
No Gujarat Titans batter has scored at a strike rate above 170 this season.
|X-factor comparison
|RCB
|GT
|Virat Kohli's experience in finals and 600-run season
|Gill-Sudharsan partnership (886 runs)
|Rajat Patidar's SR of 197 and 41 sixes
|Home advantage at Ahmedabad
|Bhuvneshwar's 26 wickets and powerplay impact
|Rabada's 28 wickets and 19 powerplay wickets
|Hazlewood's perfect 5-0 record in T20 finals
|Rashid Khan's middle-overs wicket-taking ability
|Tim David's finishing power
|Jason Holder's all-round impact
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 7:49 PM IST