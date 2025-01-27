Business Standard

Bumrah makes history by becoming ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year

Jasprit Bumrah is now the first Indian pacer to win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking wicket at Perth. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

The star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah adds another historic record to his name on Monday as he beomes the first Indian pacer to win the prestigious ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award.  Bumrah has received the award for his exceptional performance with the red ball in 2024, during which he picked up 71 wickets in 13 matches at an impressive average of 14.92, including five five-wicket hauls. He was also the highest wicket-taker in Tests in the calendar year 2024, with 19 more wickets than second-placed Gus Atkinson, who claimed 52 wickets.
 
The year 2024 was notable for Indian bowlers, as before Bumrah, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was named the 2024 ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year a few days ago.
 
 
Sixth Indian overall to win the award 
Bumrah also became only the sixth Indian player to win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award. Before him, Rahul Dravid in 2004, Gautam Gambhir in 2009, Virender Sehwag in 2010, Ravichandran Ashwin in 2016, and Virat Kohli in 2018 were the only Indians to achieve this honour.
 

ICC praises Bumrah’s remarkable performance 
Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning return to Test cricket in late 2023 after recovering from a back injury, delivering exceptional performances throughout 2024. He maintained an impressive bowling average of 14.92 for the year and achieved several milestones.
 
In its statement, the ICC recognised Bumrah as the leading bowler of 2024, noting his ability to excel in both home and away matches. They highlighted his significant contribution to India’s strong position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. 
 
Other nominees 
Bumrah outshone the likes of the highest run-getter in Tests in 2024, England’s Joe Root, his countryman Harry Brook, and Sri Lanka’s young sensation Kamindu Mendis to win the 2024 ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award.
         

