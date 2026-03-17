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Couldn't get it in academics but cricket got me my 80 per cent: Suryakumar

It eluded him in academics but on the cricket field, Suryakumar Yadav has finally got his 80 per cent score.

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Ahmedabad: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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It eluded him in academics but on the cricket field, Suryakumar Yadav has finally got his 80 per cent score.

Basking in the glory of leading India to a historic defence of the T20 World Cup title just a few days ago, Suryakumar has an 80 per cent winning rate as national captain in the format. The Mumbaikar was expectedly chuffed about the numbers that he he just could not manage academically.

"I feel that the percentage I tried to achieve in school and college by studying, I'm getting that today in cricket here," he quipped when asked to reflect on the success rate since taking over as T20 captain in 2024.

 

Out of 52 games played in that period, the two-time T20 world champions have won 42 matches.

"There (in school or college), I could never cross (50-60 per cent). But definitely, it feels good to hear this (80 per cent winning rate) here. Although, I don't pay much attention to stats. But nobody likes to lose in any game. I also love winning all the games," he said. 

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Suryakumar's father Ashok Kumar Yadav was an Electrical Engineer at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

But Suryakumar never felt inclined towards academics and his family was supportive enough to back his cricketing ambitions.

"...my family tried a lot to educate me first....(but) in a short time they got the idea that this boy is not interested in studies. Ye ladka haath mein nahi aayega (this boy can't be controlled)," he remembered.

"But their support was always there in sports because they could see that I was enjoying it, I liked playing. So they said, 'Okay, go play. If nothing happens later, then we are here to take care of it'," he said.

But the ever-smiling big-hitter from Chembur made sure that he never had to fall back on that 'Plan B'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suryakumar Yadav Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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