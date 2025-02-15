Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2025: MI vs DC Playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

WPL 2025: MI vs DC Playing 11, live time, streaming and points table

Delhi Capitals Women are still in search of their first-ever WPL title. Despite reaching the finals in the last two seasons, they have fallen short.

WPL 2025

MI Women vs DC Women LIVE streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide the live streaming WPL 2025 matches

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
The 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season has kicked off at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, generating significant excitement with some of the top international cricketers in women's cricket. The second match of the tournament will feature Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women on Saturday, February 15, at the same venue.
 
Mumbai Indians Women are among the tournament favorites, boasting a well-balanced squad. After a disappointing exit in the playoffs last season, where they failed to defend their title, they are eager to make a strong comeback and claim their second WPL trophy. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her star-studded team are ready for the challenge.
 
 
In contrast, Delhi Capitals Women are still in search of their first-ever WPL title. Despite reaching the finals in the last two seasons, they have fallen short. Meg Lanning will be determined to finally lead her team to victory and will be looking to start strong against the formidable Mumbai side, which is packed with match-winning players.  ALSO READ: Pakistan sees Champions Trophy as hope amid economic, political crises
 
Mumbai Indians women vs Delhi women Playing 11 today
 
MI Playing 11 (probable): Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnim Ismail. 

Also Read

Kotambi Stadium pitch report

WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

RCB vs GG, WPL 2025

WPL 2025: RCB and GG shatter records on batter's day out in Vadodara

Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja

WPL 2025, GG vs RCB, HIGHLIGHTS: Richa-Kanika power RCB to a record win over Gujarat Giants

WPL 2025 first match: RCB vs GG on February 14

WPL 2025: GG vs RCB Playing 11, telecast, streaming, points table

Mid-innings entertainment for fans in Women's Premier League 2025

WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers list, and where to watch

 
DC Playing 11 (Probable): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav. 
 
MI women vs DC women head-to-head
 
Total matches played: 5
Mumbai Indians women won: 3
Delhi Capitals women won: 2 

WPL 2025 points table

 
WPL 2025 Points Table and team standings
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru WomenRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.869
UP Warriorz WomenUP Warriorz Women 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mumbai Indians WomenMumbai Indians Women 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delhi Capitals WomenDelhi Capitals Women 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gujarat Giants WomenGujarat Giants Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.869
 
Squads of both the teams:
 
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Akshita Maheshwari, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia.
 
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

 
When does the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 take place?
 
Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 15.
 
What is the venue of the MI vs Delhi WPL match 2025?
 
Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium will host MI vs DC match. 
 
At what time will the live toss between MI vs DC WPL match take place?
 
The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.
 
At what time will the MI vs DC WPL 2025 begin?
 
The live match time of Mumbai vs Delhi cricket match is 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match?
 
The MI Women vs DC Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network. 
 
How do you watch the live streaming of MI Women vs DC Women in WPL 2025 today's match?
 
Jio Hotstar will provide the live streaming WPL 2025 matches.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here

More From This Section

PAK vs NZ

PAK vs NZ Highlights, ODI Tri-series 2025 final: New Zealand win series; beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev believes packed cricket schedule is reason for growing injuries

Sri Lanka defeats India in third ODI by a landslide

Wellalage stars as SL hands AUS shock series defeat before Champions Trophy

International Masters League 2025

IML 2025: Tendulkar and Sangakkara named captain of IND and SL respectively

Pakistan vs New Zealand playing 11 for grand finale

Tri-series final: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, PAK vs NZ streaming

Topics : Women's Premier League Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon