Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt bond yields dip as traders await inflation data from India, US

Govt bond yields dip as traders await inflation data from India, US

Investors are on the edge globally after US President Donald Trump declined to rule out a recession as a result of his tariff policies

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Futures are pricing in around 82 basis points of US rate cuts in 2025, up from around 69 bps on Monday. | File Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower after moving in a narrow range on Tuesday, as investors awaited inflation prints in India and the United States after absorbing heavy debt supply. 
The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.6938 per cent compared with its previous close of 6.7024 per cent. 
India's retail inflation for February is due within market hours on Wednesday. A Reuters poll pegs inflation at 3.98 per cent, the first instance in six months the reading would ease below the central bank's target of 4 per cent, which could open up room for another rate cut as early as next month. 
 
US retail inflation is also set to be released on Wednesday. 
"Going ahead, robust kharif (summer-sown crop) production and strong rabi (winter crop) sowing, coupled with the seasonal correction in vegetable prices, augur well for food inflation," STCI Primary Dealer said in a note. 

Also Read

Bonds

India 10-yr bond yield to slip to 6.45% by Apr on rate cut: BofA executive

Bonds

Indian bond-index inflows may fall short of estimate, says Morgan Stanley

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

India bond yields may fall as US rates decline, traders await growth data

Bonds

Bond sales likely to surge in next year on higher debt repayments

Jaffar Express, Pakistan train hijack

Passenger train in Pakistan 'hijacked' by Baloch separatists, many injured

"However, the recent happenings around the globe pose upside risks in terms of volatility in commodity prices." Indian states sold bonds worth 495.22 billion rupees ($5.7 billion) earlier in the day. States have raised around 210 billion more than scheduled so far in March. Some states have preferred shorter duration bonds. 
India's central bank set to purchase debt worth 500 billion rupees on Wednesday and a similar-sized bond purchase will be happen next week. 
Investors are on the edge globally after US President Donald Trump declined to rule out a recession as a result of his tariff policies. 
Futures are pricing in around 82 basis points of US rate cuts in 2025, up from around 69 bps on Monday.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rice exports

Few rice shipments to EU detected with Aflatoxin: Minister informs parl

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee gains as dollar drops to four-month low amid global uncertainty

edible oil

India's edible oil imports hit 4-year low due to depleting inventories

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

India, US to focus on mkt access, reducing tariff, non-tariff barriers: MoS

india us trade deal

No commitment to US on tariff cuts; deal negotiations on, says govt

Topics : India bond India bond market India bond price Inflation data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayCBSE Class 12 English Paper 2025 AnalysisTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon