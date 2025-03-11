Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US to focus on mkt access, reducing tariff, non-tariff barriers: MoS

India, US to focus on mkt access, reducing tariff, non-tariff barriers: MoS

MoS Prasada also said that India continues to engage with the US to achieve enhancement and broadening of bilateral trade ties in a mutually beneficial and fair manner

Jitin Prasada, Jitin

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that as on date, reciprocal tariffs have not been imposed by the US on India (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the US are planning to negotiate a trade agreement and both countries will focus on increasing market access, reducing import duty and non-tariff barriers, and enhancing supply chain integration, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that as on date, reciprocal tariffs have not been imposed by the US on India.

"Both countries plan to negotiate a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement. Both countries would focus on increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and enhancing supply chain integration," he said.

 

The US issued Memorandum on Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs on February 13, wherein the Secretary of Commerce and United States Trade Representative are to take necessary actions to investigate harm to America from any non-reciprocal trade arrangements adopted by trading partners and provide a report with detailed proposed remedies for each trading partner.

Tariffs are import duties imposed and collected by the government and paid by companies to bring foreign goods into the country.

Also Read

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi

US' Tulsi Gabbard to visit India during multi-nation trip to Indo-Pacific

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India should safeguard national interest while negotiating with US: SJM

shipping containers, export

Trump's tariff threats may be good for India: Ex-RBI deputy Viral Acharya

PremiumTumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays

Trump tariffs unlikely to impact rising Indian textile exports, say experts

PremiumIndia-US trade

Resetting trade: Govt should inform how trade talks with US are progressing

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington last month, India and the US announced their commitment to more than double the two-way commerce to $500 billion by 2030 and negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall of 2025.

In 2023, the US-India bilateral trade in goods and services stood at $190.08 billion ($123.89 billion in goods and $66.19 billion in services trade). That year, India's merchandise exports to the US stood at $83.77 billion, while imports were $40.12 billion, leaving a trade gap of $43.65 billion in favour of India.

During 2021-24, America was India's largest trading partner. The US is one of the few countries with which India has a trade surplus.

Prasada also said that India continues to engage with the US to achieve enhancement and broadening of bilateral trade ties in a mutually beneficial and fair manner.

"This is an ongoing exercise and Indian exporters are working towards diversifying trade baskets and export destinations," he said.

In 2023-24, India has exported engineering goods worth $17.62 billion. The other major goods included electronics ($10 billion), gems and jewellery ($9.9 billion), petroleum products ($5.83 billion), textiles ($4.7 billion), marine products ($2.5 billion).

In a separate reply, the minister said India's tariff policy aims to regulate trade, protect domestic industries, and generate revenue through taxes on imported and exported goods.

"Recent reforms have focused on streamlining the tariff structure and facilitating trade," Prasada said.

India is a member of the WTO (World Trade Organization) and bound to its maximum tariff that can be applied on a product category. The applied tariffs are generally below the bound tariff for a given commodity line.

"With the changing trade scenario, India is moving towards having Preferential/Free Trade Agreements wherein customs tariffs and non-tariff barriers are reduced or eliminated on substantial trade between the PTA/FTA members," he added.

At present, India is a member of 13 FTAs and 9 PTAs apart from the negotiations with the EU, the UK, and Oman.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

india us trade deal

No commitment to US on tariff cuts; deal negotiations on, says govt

Thali, Food, Lunch

Prices of veg, non-veg thali decline nearly 5% in February: Crisil

PremiumMoSPI, Survey

MoSPI likely to include data on new activities in revised IIP series

Premiumgross domestic product gdp

Datanomics: India needs to innovate, cut debt to become developed by 2047

cash, rupee

Govt seeks Parliament approval for Rs 51,000 crore extra cash outgo

Topics : Jitin Prasada US India relations Indo-US relationship Indo-US ties Indo-US relations Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayXiaomi 15 Series Launch in India TodayTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon