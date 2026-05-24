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Goyal's Canada visit to accelerate CEPA negotiations, deepen energy ties

Piyush Goyal's Canada visit is set to push CEPA talks forward, with energy security, clean energy and trade diversification in focus

Piyush Goyal

A free trade agreement with Canada could help India diversify import sources for strategic products | (Photo: Piyush Goyal/YouTube)

Krity Ambey
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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As Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal begins his three-day visit to Canada today to expedite negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), energy security and clean energy transition are expected to figure prominently in the talks, given the strong complementarities between Canada’s vast natural resource base and India’s growing energy needs. Civil nuclear cooperation is also likely to remain a key pillar of the bilateral energy partnership.
 
A free trade agreement with Canada could help India diversify import sources for strategic products such as energy products ($341.36 million) and fertilisers ($263.17 million), supplies of which are currently under disruption amid the conflict in West Asia.
 
 
India’s top imports from Canada in FY26 were yellow peas ($311.24 million) and lentils ($306.56 million).
 
On the other hand, Indian industries anticipate export opportunities in sectors such as pharmaceutical products ($548.27 million), gems and jewellery ($380.46 million), iron and steel items ($292.47 million), organic chemicals ($234.41 million), and electrical equipment ($226.01 million).
 
India and Canada have so far held two rounds of negotiations and aim to conclude the free trade agreement by December. The third round is scheduled for July in Ottawa.
 
India, which had a merchandise trade surplus of $1.39 billion with Canada in FY26, is also likely to gain market access in services such as telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services.
 
The two nations, which had bilateral trade of $7.96 billion in FY26, aim to raise it to $50 billion by 2030.
 

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Topics : Piyush Goyal India-Canada CEPA

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First Published: May 24 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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