India's household debt rises to 41.3% of GDP, above five-year average: RBI

India’s household debt climbed to 41.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of March 2025, marking a sustained rise from its five-year average of 38.3 per cent, with consumption-related loans accounting for the bulk of borrowings, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report. However, the RBI noted that, relative to most peer emerging market economies (EMEs), India’s household debt remains lower.
What is driving the rise in household borrowing?
Among broad categories of household borrowings, non-housing retail loans extended mostly for consumption purposes continue to be the dominant segment, accounting for 55.3 per cent of total household borrowing from financial institutions as of September 2025. Their share has risen over the years, with growth consistently surpassing that of housing loans, and agriculture and business loans, the RBI said.
How does the RBI classify household borrowings by purpose?
According to the central bank, the decomposition of household borrowings shows a dominant share of loans taken for consumption purposes, followed by asset creation, and productive purposes.
What share do personal, housing, and other loans account for?
Personal loans formed 22.3 per cent of consumption-purpose loans as at end-September 2025.
Housing loans formed 28.6 per cent of total household borrowings, while agriculture and business loans accounted for the remaining 16.1 per cent. Over time, the share of non-housing retail loans has steadily increased, reflecting rising reliance on consumption-led credit such as personal loans, credit cards, vehicle loans and consumer durables financing.
How are household savings and financial assets trending?
Meanwhile, the report said net household financial savings improved to 7.6 per cent of GDP in Q4 FY25 on account of a rise in financial assets and stabilisation of liabilities while the stock of gross financial assets remained steady above 100 per cent of GDP.
Data suggest growth in the financial wealth of households moderated, reflecting a correction in equity and investment funds. In terms of asset allocation, deposits and insurance and pension funds accounted for nearly 69.2 per cent of household financial wealth as at end-March 2025 even as the share of equities and investment funds increased marginally.
What does the Sebi survey say about household participation in markets?
As per the latest survey conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), despite growing awareness about securities market products, overall household penetration remained at 9.5 per cent (out of the 337.2 million total households), mainly arising from urban centres. Within the securities market, however, equity remains the dominant asset class for households.
Why does the RBI flag diversification of household savings?
“Therefore, diversification of household savings to asset classes other than equity and bank deposits has the potential to aid financialisation of savings and long-term capital formation,” the RBI said.