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Panel on SEZ policy reforms to soon submit its report to commerce ministry

The committee has held meetings with different stakeholders on the issues pertaining to these zones

Rajesh Agarwal, Commerce Secretary

The report, which will be submitted to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, may include suggestions to revamp these zones to boost domestic manufacturing, exports and cut imports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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A 17-member committee to suggest larger reforms in the policy for special economic zones (SEZs) will soon submit its report to the commerce ministry, an official said.

The report, which will be submitted to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, may include suggestions to revamp these zones to boost domestic manufacturing, exports and cut imports, the official said.

The committee has held meetings with different stakeholders on the issues pertaining to these zones.

The committee has focused on issues such as harmonisation of various prevalent export promotion schemes, including SEZs, export-oriented units (EoUs), MOOWR (Manufacturing and Other Operations in Warehouse), Advance Authorisation, EPCG (Export Promotion for Capital Goods), and Duty-Free Import Authorisation (DFIA).

 

"The report will be submitted soon," the official said.Export Promotion  The terms of reference of the committee included identification of operational, procedural, and regulatory challenges faced by SEZ developers and units; reviewing the fiscal impact of SEZs and related reforms on revenue, including foregone duties and taxes; and assessing the cost-benefit outcomes in terms of exports, investment and economic activity.

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The committee will recommend short-term, medium-term and long-term policy, legal and procedural reforms, including possible amendments to the SEZ Act/Rules, and suggest an implementation roadmap with clear timelines.

The move is important as when the SEZ law was formulated in 2005, Indian trade policy was different, and now the situation has changed due to global developments.

The total exports from these zones rose 7.37 per cent to USD 172.27 billion in 2024-25. There are 276 operational SEZs, with 6,279 units, in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Special Economic Zones SEZs SEZ Commerce ministry

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First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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