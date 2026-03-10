PM Modi seeks coordinated response from ministries amid West Asia crisis

Amid concerns over India’s energy security, especially the looming shortage of cooking gas and fertilisers because of the conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Union Cabinet asked key ministries of the government to have a coordinated approach to ensure that any inconvenience to citizens on account of potential disruptions is minimised.

In Parliament, as the Lok Sabha debated the Opposition’s notice for the removal of the Speaker, the PM held meetings with Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Some of the state governments, such as Madhya Pradesh, have also set up committees to oversee regular supplies of cooking gas and fertilisers and also to coordinate with the Centre.

The government has also set up a panel of oil company executives to review complaints of shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in different cities and make fuel available to meet genuine requirements of hotels and restaurants.

Close on the heels of the oil ministry’s gazette notification that LPG production, CNG, and piped cooking gas will take precedence over all other sectors using natural gas, the government issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, officially including the fertiliser sector in its priority list.

To ensure that domestic fertiliser production remains unaffected, fertiliser plants have been categorised under 'Priority Sector-2' for natural gas supply. Under this new mandate, fertiliser plants will be provided with at least 70 per cent of their average natural gas consumption based on the last six months. The measure aims to safeguard fertiliser production against global supply chain disruptions, particularly the LNG supply issues caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The priority status is to ensure that farmers receive fertilisers on time, allowing agricultural activities to continue smoothly despite the global gas crisis, the government said, adding that the needs of farmers are one of its highest priorities and that political instability in West Asia does not adversely impact the upcoming kharif sowing season in India.

A high-level meeting was held in the Department of Fertilisers on Tuesday, attended by top officials from all fertiliser companies where they furnished a detailed account of their preparations and challenges. The government instructed all companies that every possible effort is made to keep fertiliser plants running continuously. Senior officials from the oil ministry also attended the meeting.

The Department of Fertilisers said India's total fertiliser reserve has reached 180.12 lakh tonnes ahead of kharif — a 36.6 per cent increase over 131.79 lakh tonnes recorded on the same date last year. The surge has been driven largely by unprecedented accumulation of DAP (25.17 lakh tonnes) and NPK/NPKS (56.30 lakh tonnes).

As of March 10, stocks stand at: urea — 61.51 lakh tonnes; DAP — 25.17 lakh tonnes; NPK — 56.30 lakh tonnes; potash — 12.90 lakh tonnes; SSP — 24.24 lakh tonnes. The government has imported 98 lakh tonnes of urea as of February 2026, with an additional 17 lakh tonnes in the pipeline over the next three months.

The department said an aggressive advance-stocking strategy during low-consumption periods has resulted in the large buffer, adding that despite disruptions in maritime transport, domestic supply to farmers will remain unaffected.

At the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the PM directed key ministries, including the ministries of oil and natural gas, chemicals and fertilisers, and external affairs, to work collectively to cushion the impact of the conflict on citizens and ensure preparedness for any potential disruptions. According to sources, he praised the efforts that the ministries have undertaken to meet the challenges that the crisis has thrown up. Indian missions and posts in West Asia continued to help stranded Indian nationals to return home.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the civil supply arrangements, asserted that there was no need to panic and also set up a three-member committee of ministers and officials to monitor the supply system and take all necessary steps to maintain uninterrupted supplies of food items, cooking gas and fertilisers. Other state governments have also taken similar measures.

In Bhubaneswar, after a meeting with OMCs, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the state had adequate supplies of LPG. However, reports of shortages continued to come in from several states, including Karnataka, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya writing to the oil minister to take steps to mitigate the difficulties that restaurants and hotels are facing.

A PTI report from Dhaka stated that Bangladesh has begun receiving additional supplies of diesel from India, with an initial supply of 5,000 tonnes expected by Wednesday. However, officials in New Delhi rejected the reports, initially carried by local media outlets in the neighbouring country, and said the arrangement was not new and has been continuing since 2017.

Indian government sources in New Delhi said the India-Bangladesh Friendship pipeline was operationalised in 2017. “It has been supplying diesel to Bangladesh on a commercial basis from the Numaligarh Refinery Limited. This diesel supply is part of regular ongoing energy trade between the two countries,” sources said, adding that fuel availability in India is being closely monitored.