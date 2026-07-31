Explained: Why thousands crossed into Spain's Ceuta enclave from Morocco

Spain deployed the military to its North African enclave of Ceuta after thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco in one of the biggest border breaches in years. The sudden influx prompted Madrid to send troops to restore order, leaving several people dead while attempting the dangerous sea crossing.

The Spanish government said the Armed Forces would support the Civil Guard to "maintain security in the city of Ceuta". Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska were also scheduled to visit the territory as the government stepped up its response.

"The situation is absolute chaos," Rachid Sbihi, head of the association representing Spain's Civil Guard officers in Ceuta, told the Associated Press.

"It's not possible to give precise numbers, but there are thousands of migrants crossing," he said, adding that the border had "totally collapsed".

What happened in Ceuta?

The crisis unfolded on Thursday when large groups of people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta, many by swimming around the Tarajal beach border or walking across after border controls appeared to break down.

Videos showed mostly young men, along with women and children, reaching Spanish territory. Some were seen celebrating after arriving, while beaches were littered with rubber rings and flippers used during the crossing.

Authorities reported nine deaths as migrants attempted the dangerous journey across the sea.

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Why is Spain sending the military?

The regional government in Ceuta requested emergency help from Madrid after saying local police no longer had the resources to handle the crisis.

Juan Jesus Vivas, the head of Ceuta's regional government, urged Spain's central government to send more security personnel and deploy the army to "guarantee the inviolability of the frontier and citizen safety".

Responding to the request, Spain's Interior Ministry announced that the military would reinforce the Civil Guard. "The armed forces will reinforce the Civil Guard in the exercise of its powers and any others that may be necessary to maintain security in the city of Ceuta," the ministry said.

Why are migrants crossing into Ceuta?

Ceuta is one of two Spanish territories in North Africa, along with Melilla. Although located on the African continent, both are part of Spain and the European Union, making them attractive entry points for migrants hoping to reach Europe. Many migrants come from Morocco or other African countries in search of better jobs, improved living conditions or to escape conflict and poverty.

To reach Ceuta, migrants often swim several kilometres from the Moroccan towns of Fnideq or Belyounech, while others attempt to climb over the border fence.

Spanish authorities said human trafficking networks may have encouraged migrants to attempt the crossing after Spain's Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that migrants intercepted at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla cannot be immediately returned to Morocco without legal procedures.

What is Ceuta and why is it important?

Ceuta is a small Spanish territory on Morocco's northern coast, separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar.

Along with Melilla, it forms the European Union's only land border with Africa. Because of its location, it has long been a major route for migrants seeking entry into Europe.

Spain has strengthened surveillance and border barriers in recent years and worked closely with Morocco to curb illegal crossings. Despite these measures, migrants continue to attempt dangerous journeys to reach the enclave.

The 2021 border crisis

The latest influx has drawn comparisons with the May 2021 crisis, when around 8,000 migrants entered Ceuta within two days.

That episode triggered a diplomatic dispute after Morocco was accused of relaxing border controls following Spain's decision to allow Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali to receive medical treatment in a Spanish hospital.

This time too, Spain and Morocco are working together to return migrants who entered Ceuta illegally. Spain's Interior Ministry said Moroccan authorities were helping stop further crossings and that both countries had agreed to coordinate the return of migrants as quickly as possible.

Political reaction spreads across Europe

The crisis has also triggered political debate beyond Spain. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her government was considering "extraordinary measures", including the possibility of suspending the Schengen open-border arrangement with Spain.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares criticised the comments, accusing Italian leaders of using migration for political purposes and calling for European solidarity instead.

(With agency inputs)