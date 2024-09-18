Business Standard
Home / Education / News / India Post GDS Result 2024: Merit list 2 released on official website

India Post GDS Result 2024: Merit list 2 released on official website

On September 17, India Post declared the second merit list for the India Post GDS Result 2024 with the exception of Haryana and Jammu Kashmir on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Result 2024

India Post GDS Result 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On September 17, India Post announced the second merit list for the India Post GDS Result 2024. With the exception of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the List 2 for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevek recruitment 2024 has been made public for all circles. Applicants can visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in to view the merit list if they participated in the India Post GDS recruitment exam.
The official website says, “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024: List-II of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu Kashmir).”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India Post GDS Result 2024: Steps to check

By following the instructions below, all candidates who have enrolled for the recruiting process can view list 2.
 
    • Go to the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
    • On the home page, press on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available.
    • Press on the state and on the division.

More From This Section

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 released today, here's how to check and download

SSC MTS 2024

SSC MTS 2024: Application status released, check all details inside

indian railways

Eastern Railway 2024: Application for 3115 posts to begin from September 24

College students, students

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in; Know how to download

Exam results, results

CSIR UGC NET 2024 result announced at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

    • A new PDF file will display where candidates can view their names or roll numbers.
    • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for later. 

India Post GDS Result 2024: Insights 

The first merit list was announced on August 22, 2024. Every applicant who makes the short list must show up for an in-person verification. The candidates' registered mobile phones will get an SMS with the dates of this.
Through the hiring campaign, India Post will serve 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak positions among its 23 postal circles. Candidates can visit India Post's official website for additional relevant information.

India Post GDS 2024: Post result 

Those whose names appear on the second merit list will receive an invitation to a document verification (DV) session at certain locations on October 3, 2024. The official website will have additional details on the DV procedure.
Official sources state that a third merit list for the GDS hiring process is expected soon in October or November of 2024. Applicants who are interested in downloading the procedure or the release date should keep an eye on the official website.

About the India Post GDS Recruitment 2024

Recruitment for 44,228 posts nationwide for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmasters (BPMs), and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPMs) was made public earlier this year by India Post. The criteria used for selection are the grades received in the class 10 exam. 


Also Read

scam

New India Post scam targets citizens; what is it and how to be safe?

Thunder Plus

Mail meets mileage: India Post stamps out range anxiety, enters EV charging

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak posts

25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas: India Post releases commemorative stamp

25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas: India Post releases commemorative stamp

India Post

India Post GDS Recruitment alert 2024: Apply for 44,228 vacancies online

Topics : India Post India Posts Recruitment education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon