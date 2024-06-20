NEET UG 2024: Fresh admit cards for 1563 candidates released by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday issued the admit cards for candidates who are now appearing for retest of the NEET UG 2024. The retest is for candidates who had received grace marks by NTA due to loss of exam time. The NTA has made the hall tickets for the June 23 exam available at its official website – neet.ntaonline.in.

The students who received the grace marks in the NEET UG exam will be required to either appear for a re-exam or accept the actual score received by them without grace marks.

Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process

While hearing new petitions for cancellation of NEET UG 2024, the Supreme Court rejected a stay in the counselling method. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued an order requiring the National Testing Agency (NTA) to accept responsibility for any errors made during the conduct of the NEET UG 2024 exam.

In addition, it is believed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the Ministry of Education that examination candidates from Patna and Godhra, who are under investigation for allegedly benefiting from irregularities, do not appear to have had any unusual advantage based on an analysis of their marks.

In the meantime, the top court has also given the NTA the order to hold a retest for the 1563 applicants affected by “loss of exam time”. Students who have registered their email addresses will receive the new admit cards for the NEET UG 2024 retest directly.

NEET UG 2024: Exam schedule (New)

The NEET UG 2024 re-exam will now be conducted on June 23, 2024 in pen and paper mode. The NTA has clearly stated in the notice that the re-exam will be held only for the “compensatory marks” awarded students in the initial evaluation phase.

The NEET UG 2024 re-exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm and the results will be available on June 30, 2024 respectively.

How to download the NEET UG 2024 re-exam admit cards?

• Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

• You will be routed to the homepage of the website.

• Now, on the homepage, visit the 'Latest News section'.

• Press on the link that says, “Click here for NEET UG 2024 Admit Card”.

• Then, a login window will display on your screen.

• Fill in your login credentials and press on the submit option.

• The NEET admit card will be showcased on your screen.

• View and download it for exam day.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2024: Details on Admit Card

The NEET UG re-test 2024 admit card is available for download. The following information must be verified on the admit card of students taking the re-exam:

• Candidate name

• Roll number

• Name of exam

• Exam centre name and address

• Reporting time

• Instructions for students.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2024: Helpline details

Candidates are encouraged to get in touch with the authority if they encounter any difficulties downloading their NEET re examination admit card or discover any errors. Call 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or send an email to neet@nta.ac.in to reach the helpdesk.