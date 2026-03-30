Punjab board class 5 result 2026 date expected soon, check latest updates

Punjab board class 5 result 2026 date and time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the Class 5 Result 2026 shortly. Once released, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scores on the official website — pseb.ac.in.

While the board has not announced an official date yet, reports suggest the results are likely to be declared in the first week of April. The results will be unveiled through a press conference, where key details such as pass percentage, toppers, and district-wise performance will also be shared.

Students can access their results using their name or roll number. Apart from the official website, results may also be available on select third-party platforms. The Class 5 examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 12, 2026.

PSEB 2026: How to check Class 5th results?

· Go to the official PSEB site at pseb.ac.in.

· Click on PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

· Fill in the login credentials and click submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the result for later use.

PSEB 2026: How to check Class 5th results via SMS?

· Type PB05 in the message box

· Send it to the 5676750 number

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PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 exam overview

It is anticipated that the PSEB Class 5 results will be released shortly. The results will be made public during the first week of April, according to a TOI article. But there is no formal confirmation of it. The results will be presented at the press conference along with the names of the toppers, pass percentages, district-specific pass percentages, and gender-specific information.

The board has maintained the mechanism for declaring results at the school level. This approach was introduced during the recent academic session. To get student results, parents need to get in touch with the schools. Theory papers and internal evaluation scores were part of the assessment. The evaluation comprised 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment. To pass, students must receive at least 33 percent marks. Results from the previous year were successfully announced on March 30. 99.54 percent was the overall pass rate.