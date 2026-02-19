Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India can be a global power in AI: Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli

Ambassador pointed out that India's growing prominence creates a valuable opportunity for European nations, including Italy, to forge stronger bilateral ties

Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, has hailed India's swift rise in artificial intelligence, stating that the country is well placed to become a leading global power in the sector.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Bartoli expressed admiration for the impressive scale and bold ambition of India's technological journey. "The trajectory is impressive and India can be a global power in AI," he remarked, highlighting the strategic significance of India's large market and dynamic innovation ecosystem.

Building on this recognition, the Ambassador pointed out that India's growing prominence creates a valuable opportunity for European nations, including Italy, to forge stronger bilateral ties. He explained that such collaboration rests on aligned mutual interests and common ethical standards.

 

"It is in the interests of a country like Italy and Europe to partner with India," Bartoli stated, underscoring the rising need for joint initiatives in the digital age.

Central to this potential partnership is a shared focus on ethical AI development, where both Italy and India prioritise the human dimension. "Because we share a common approach, human-centric approach," he added.

These comments reflect increasing international acknowledgment of India's leadership in AI and the strategic importance of enhanced India-Italy cooperation in advancing responsible and inclusive technology.

The India AI Impact Summit has gathered government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from around the world in New Delhi to deepen global discussions on artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, it explores AI's transformative possibilities while aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the broader global aim of AI for Humanity.

The event forms part of an ongoing international effort to promote stronger cooperation on AI governance, safety, and its wider societal implications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

