Assam saw long span of instability, but things changed in past decade: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Assam saw a long span of instability, but things changed in the past decade as the BJP's double-engine government made every effort to ensure peace in the state.

Twelve peace agreements were signed by the government with different organisations in the northeast, Modi said while addressing the BJP's booth level workers in poll-bound Assam as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad'.

The initiative aimed at giving messages directly to party activists ahead of polls.

The prime minister said BJP workers must remind people how the Congress "used to make agreements only on paper to create headlines and mislead people".

"We have seen the era when Assam was burning in violence. Assam saw a long span of instability, but things have changed in the past decade. But today, we can see a new confidence as the BJP's double-engine government has made every effort for peace," he said.

Under the Congress, peace agreements were pushed aside and the youth were left to suffer and drift towards unrest, Modi said.

"No agreement with insurgents and student organisations worked during the Congress rule in Assam. The Congress betrayed the Bodo cause.

"The BJP worked to establish peace and secure the future of the youth. We are sincerely implementing peace agreements on the ground. Assam has witnessed how peace has been established through honest efforts in the past decade," he said.

Modi said everyone was working hard for the BJP-NDA government's hat-trick in Assam.

"I welcome the karyakartas of Assam BJP. I am a karyakarta like you. Whatever responsibility is given to me, I fulfil that duty. Today, at the booth level, I got the opportunity to speak to you. I know you are busy and all of you are filled with the resolve of 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'," he said.

There is a need to remind first-time voters of previous Congress governments' "misrule" in Assam and caution them that even the smallest mistake can push the state back, he said.

"Peace is the primary requirement for a state's development," the PM underlined.

Modi also asked the Assam BJP booth workers to caution people against AI-generated videos in circulation in the state.

The elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9. The BJP-led NDA government has been in power in Assam since 2016.