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Kharge announces Congress' 'five guarantees' for poll-bound Assam

Kharge also took a swipe at the BJP-led government in the state, accusing it of indulging in rampant corruption and working "to fill the coffers" of its leaders and their families

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Naoboicha (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced his party's "five guarantees" for poll-bound Assam, with a focus on women's welfare, healthcare for all, land rights and justice in the Zubeen Garg death case.

He also took a swipe at the BJP-led government in the state, accusing it of indulging in rampant corruption and working "to fill the coffers" of its leaders and their families.

Addressing a rally at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district, Kharge listed the party's 'five guarantees', which include a monthly cash transfer to women, along with an additional Rs 50,000 assistance to women willing to set up or expand a business.

 

"Our transfer will be unconditional. It will not be like what the BJP government is doing, where women are asked to be members of their party," he said.

The Congress, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP, pledged Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families, permanent land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people and Rs 1,250 per month for senior citizens of the state.

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"We also pledge to ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg death case within 100 days if Congress comes to power," Kharge added.

Alleging rampant corruption by the BJP-led government in the state, the Congress president claimed that even the family members of the party's leaders are involved in it. He claimed that the BJP was "using its 'double engine' in Assam to loot and fill the coffers of its leaders in Delhi".

Hitting out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kharge said that he was a "'nakli' (fake) CM" as the BJP had fought the 2021 elections with Sarbananda Sonowal at the helm. "But after the elections, Sarma removed tribal leader Sonowal to grab the Assam CM's chair," he claimed.

Kharge also alleged that Sarma's government was intimidating people and creating a fear psychosis, and trying to divide the people of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

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