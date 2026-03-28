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Home / Elections / Assam Elections / News / PM Modi to interact with NDA workers of Assam, Puducherry on Mar 30

PM Modi to interact with NDA workers of Assam, Puducherry on Mar 30

Assembly elections in Assam and Puducherry will be held on April 9

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi said people of Assam and Puducherry are going to bless the NDA governments again in the state and the Union Territory (UT) respectively. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with NDA workers of Assam and Puducherry on Monday as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' initiative aiming to give messages directly to them ahead of assembly elections there.

Modi said people of Assam and Puducherry are going to bless the NDA governments again in the state and the Union Territory (UT) respectively.

Assembly elections in Assam and Puducherry will be held on April 9.

"Assam's progress in the last decade is for everyone to see. The state is known for its developmental strides across sectors.

"That is why, Assam is clear -- it's NDA all the way. People are all set for five more years of the double-engine NDA government," Modi said.

 

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The prime minister said he will be taking part in 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Assam' in the afternoon on March 30.

About Puducherry, Modi said over the last five years, the double-engine NDA government in the UT has fulfilled the aspirations of the people there.

"That is why the people of Puducherry are going to bless NDA yet again. Looking forward to joining the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Puducherry' on the 30th at 5:30 PM," he said.

Both Assam and Puducherry have NDA governments in power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi BJP NDA Assam assembly polls Election news

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

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