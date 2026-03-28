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Home / India News / India confronting West Asia conflict impact with full strength: PM Modi

India confronting West Asia conflict impact with full strength: PM Modi

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Prime Minister asserted that the country is taking all necessary steps to safeguard its citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is confronting the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia with full strength.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Prime Minister asserted that the country is taking all necessary steps to safeguard its citizens.

"Conflict has been ongoing in West Asia for over a month. India is confronting this challenge with full strength," Modi said.

Highlighting that India depends on crude oil and gas from conflict-affected regions, Modi said: "The government is taking necessary steps to ensure the burden does not fall on families and farmers."  Inaugurating the Noida International Airport, the prime minister said "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the journey towards a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat."  Modi said the Noida International Airport would boost economic activity in the region. "Noida International Airport will create new opportunities for farmers, small traders and youngsters of Western Uttar Pradesh," he said.

 

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries.

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Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the visit.

The first phase of the airport, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, is envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless connectivity through road, rail, metro and regional transport systems.

According to an official statement, the project includes a cargo hub with an initial handling capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes. The airport's initial passenger handling capacity will be 12 million passengers per annum, scalable up to 70 million.

The prime minister also inspected the terminal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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