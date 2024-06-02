Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Accept people's mandate: Cong after winning only a single seat in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki said the party was "disappointed but not demoralised" by the election results

Congress flag

The PCC president also thanked party workers and leaders, who worked "tirelessly with sincerity and dedication on the ground and gave their best efforts in the election process". (photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress, which managed to win only one seat in Arunachal Pradesh, accepted the people's mandate in the assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Sunday.
Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki said the party was "disappointed but not demoralised" by the election results.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Congress fielded 19 candidates in the 60-member assembly polls and secured the Bameng seat only in East Kameng district.
Tuki, in a statement, said the party "humbly accepted the mandate of the people with a sense of responsibility".
He expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their participation in the polling process.
 
The party has lost the elections but not its courage. The Congress will work hard and continue fighting for the rights of the people as well as the ideals of the country with the same responsibility, Tuki said.
The PCC president also thanked party workers and leaders, who worked "tirelessly with sincerity and dedication on the ground and gave their best efforts in the election process".
We are definitely disappointed but not demoralised. We will introspect about the causes of the defeat and work on the organisation in the coming days, he added.
The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Arunachal Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon