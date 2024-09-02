Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Only Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali: Eknath Shinde

Only Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali: Eknath Shinde

Referring to political opponents, Shinde said, Let them go to gallis (alleys) or Delhi, don't give them any importance

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said only the Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thane
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said only the Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali, signalling the certainty of winning the upcoming assembly elections.
Addressing a gathering at home turf Thane on Sunday late night, Shinde also paid rich tributes to his mentor, Anand Dighe, and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, emphasising that Sena led by him continues to uphold their teachings and principles.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Do you want all the schemes and programs started by the Yuti government to continue?" Shinde asked the audience which responded with affirmation.
The ruling 'Mahayuti' or grand alliance comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar faces stiff opposition from Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress in the assembly polls, due in October-November.
Referring to political opponents, Shinde said, "Let them go to gallis (alleys) or Delhi, don't give them any importance. We will continue our work."

He also mentioned his decision to field Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency in recent elections, a move that some had opposed. Mhaske won the seat.
Taking a jibe at his detractors, Shinde claimed his opponents focus on him incessantly.

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Haryana Assembly polls rescheduled to October 5 from October 1: EC

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J&K Assembly elections: 244 valid nominations for Phase 1, 35 rejected

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J&K Assembly elections 2024: ECI releases notification for Phase 2 polling

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J&K Assembly elections Phase 1: 279 candidates in fray for 24 seats

BJP

J&K elections: BJP releases third list of 29 candidates for Phase 2, 3

"Just like the way Santaji and Dhanaji (acknowledged for their pivotal role in combating the Mughal forces during the reign of Rajaram I) were seen everywhere in water by their enemies, they see Eknath Shinde everywhere," he said, adding that he remains unbothered by the criticism as long as the people support him.
Shinde outlined the various schemes his government has launched to ensure every family in Maharashtra is happy.
"Maharashtra is the first state to offer apprenticeships to educated youth and financial assistance for higher education," the chief minister added.
He also shared a poignant moment where he intervened to help a family.
"I learned at midnight about a girl who had committed suicide because her parents couldn't afford her education fees. By 2 a.m., I decided to exempt all fees for girls pursuing higher education," Shinde added.
Referring to the "Ladki Bahin" cash transfer scheme for women, Shinde said the monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 will not stop and rather it will be raised if "you increase the strength of this government".
"The benefits will be proportionate to the strength you provide; the same thing applies for men also," he added.
Shinde inaugurated the second phase of Gaimukh Chowpatty in Thane and announced a memorial for Shivaji Maharaj and Kanhoji Angre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

How falling farm prices worry BJP ahead of Haryana and Maharashtra polls

L to R - Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inaugurate Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road in Mumbai on Monday, 11th March 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Mahayuti seat-sharing talks for Maha polls to conclude in 10 days: BJP

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

'Chhatrapati Shivaji our deity': PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

NCP logo

Sitting next to NCP ministers at meetings is nauseating: Sena leader

Modi, Narendra Modi

My govt did more for women in 10 yrs than was done since Independence: PM

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Elections Assembly elections BJP Shiv Sena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon