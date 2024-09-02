Only Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali: Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said only the Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said only the Mahayuti alliance will burst crackers after Diwali, signalling the certainty of winning the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing a gathering at home turf Thane on Sunday late night, Shinde also paid rich tributes to his mentor, Anand Dighe, and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, emphasising that Sena led by him continues to uphold their teachings and principles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Do you want all the schemes and programs started by the Yuti government to continue?" Shinde asked the audience which responded with affirmation. The ruling 'Mahayuti' or grand alliance comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar faces stiff opposition from Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress in the assembly polls, due in October-November.

Referring to political opponents, Shinde said, "Let them go to gallis (alleys) or Delhi, don't give them any importance. We will continue our work."



He also mentioned his decision to field Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency in recent elections, a move that some had opposed. Mhaske won the seat.

Taking a jibe at his detractors, Shinde claimed his opponents focus on him incessantly.

"Just like the way Santaji and Dhanaji (acknowledged for their pivotal role in combating the Mughal forces during the reign of Rajaram I) were seen everywhere in water by their enemies, they see Eknath Shinde everywhere," he said, adding that he remains unbothered by the criticism as long as the people support him.

Shinde outlined the various schemes his government has launched to ensure every family in Maharashtra is happy.

"Maharashtra is the first state to offer apprenticeships to educated youth and financial assistance for higher education," the chief minister added.

He also shared a poignant moment where he intervened to help a family.

"I learned at midnight about a girl who had committed suicide because her parents couldn't afford her education fees. By 2 a.m., I decided to exempt all fees for girls pursuing higher education," Shinde added.

Referring to the "Ladki Bahin" cash transfer scheme for women, Shinde said the monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 will not stop and rather it will be raised if "you increase the strength of this government".

"The benefits will be proportionate to the strength you provide; the same thing applies for men also," he added.

Shinde inaugurated the second phase of Gaimukh Chowpatty in Thane and announced a memorial for Shivaji Maharaj and Kanhoji Angre.