Nagaland elections: Over 96% voter turnout for Tapi Assembly bypoll

The by-election to the Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland's Mon district ended peacefully on Tuesday with 96.25 per cent of 15,256 voters exercising their franchise, an official said.

Voting was incident-free and peaceful across the 23 polling stations from 7 am till 4 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vyasan R said here.

Webcasting was conducted in all the polling stations, he said.

The electorate comprised 7,788 men and 7,468 women.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.

Ruling NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak and Congress nominee Wanglem Konyak are in the fray.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.