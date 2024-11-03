Business Standard
Need support to defeat BJP, ensure 'good work' continues in Delhi: Kejriwal

AAP leaders are undertaking 'padyatras (foot marches)' in different assembly segments in the run-up to the polls, due in February

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he needed the support of the people to defeat the BJP and ensure that the "good work" continued in Delhi.

The former chief minister resumed his 'padyatra' following a break for the festivals and urged the people of Delhi to vote for AAP in the assembly elections while accusing the BJP of halting development work.

"I need your support to defeat the BJP and keep the good work going in the city because I cannot do it alone. The BJP will stop all the work if it comes into power as it cannot match the facilities (being provided in Delhi) in states where it is already in power," he claimed.

 

There was no immediate response from the BJP on the claims.

AAP leaders are undertaking 'padyatras (foot marches)' in different assembly segments in the run-up to the polls, due in February.

Kejriwal, who undertook a march in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, reiterated his promise to waive "inflated" water and electricity bills if he returns to power.

"Make our government in February and all your inflated bills will be waived, like we did before. So, (there is) no need to pay these bills," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

