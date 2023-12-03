Sensex (0.74%)
Rajasthan polls: Assembly Speaker CP Joshi loses Nathdwara seat to BJP

He joined the BJP in October and contested the election for the first time and defeated Congress stalwart Joshi, a five-time MLA and former Union minister

CP Joshi

CP Joshi

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Congress candidate and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi lost Nathdwara seat to BJP's Vishvaraj Singh Mewar by a margin of 7,504 votes.
Vishvaraj Singh, member of erstwhile Mewar royal family and a descendent of great Rajput king and warrior Maharana Pratap, secured 94,950 votes.
He joined the BJP in October and contested the election for the first time and defeated Congress stalwart Joshi, a five-time MLA and former Union minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

rajasthan CP Joshi Congress BJP

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

