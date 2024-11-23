Business Standard
UP bypoll result: BJP clinches 6 out of 9 seats, SP saves Akhilesh's Karhal

UP bye-election results 2024: The BJP has emerged victorious, securing six seats. Meanwhile, the SP secured Karhal and Sishamau seats

BJP Flag, BJP

The BJP showcased its electoral strength across several constituencies. | Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

In the Uttar Pradesh bypolls for nine Assembly seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force, securing victories in six constituencies. The Samajwadi Party (SP) managed to hold its ground in two, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has managed to win the Meerapur seat, as per data from the Election Commission at 5 pm.
 

BJP’s victories in UP bypolls 

Phulpur: Deepak Patel triumphed over SP's Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqui by a margin of over 11,000 votes.
 
Ghaziabad: Sanjeev Sharma secured a massive victory with a margin of nearly 70,000 votes against Singh Raj Jatav from SP.
 
 
Khair: Surender Diler defeated Charu Kain (SP) with a margin of more than 38,000 votes.
 
Majhawan: Shuchismita Maurya defeated SP's Jyoti Bind with a close margin of 4,900 votes.

Katehari: Dharmraj Nishad won against Shobhawati Verma (SP) by a margin of over 34,000 votes.
 
Kundarki: BJP’s Ramveer Singh defeated SP’s Mohammad Rizwan by an impressive 144,00 votes.
 

Samajwadi Party holds ground in two constituencies 

The Samajwadi Party, while overshadowed by the BJP’s performance, retained two critical constituencies:
 
Karhal: Tej Pratap Singh led the charge, defeating BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh with a margin of over 14,000 votes.
 
Sishamau: Naseem Solanki secured victory over BJP’s Suresh Awasthi by 8,000 votes.
 
Meanwhile, in Meerapur, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an NDA ally, made its mark, with Mithlesh Pal securing a victory against SP’s Sumbul Rana by over 30,000 votes.
 

A clear dominance of the BJP in UP bye-elections 

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, and Khair constituencies, while the SP secured wins in Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, and Kundarki. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), then an ally of the SP, clinched the Meerapur seat but has since joined the BJP-led NDA. 
 
The UP bypolls, held on 20 November, mark a significant comeback for Yogi Adityanath and the BJP after their setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the parliamentary polls, the BJP had secured 37 seats, while the INDIA bloc claimed 43 seats. Among these, the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37, and the Congress managed to secure only six.
 
Of the nine constituencies in the bypolls, Karhal held particular importance. The seat was vacated by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj. Akhilesh’s nephew, Tej Pratap, contested the bypolls from Karhal, adding further significance to the constituency.

Topics : Samajwadi Party BS Web Reports UP bypolls bypolls Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

