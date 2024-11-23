Business Standard
Jairam Mahato's JKLM shakes up Jharkhand elections with Dumri victory

Jharkhand Assembly elections: 30-year-old 'Tiger' Jairam Mahato registered his party Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) just three months ago

Jairam Mahato | Photo: Facebook

Jairam Kumar Mahato, representing the newly established Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM), has made a remarkable debut in Jharkhand politics. Mahato clinched the Dumri Assembly seat with a vote margin of 10,945, defeating Bebi Devi of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). However, in the Bermo constituency, Congress candidate Anup Singh secured his win against Mahato with a margin of 29,375 votes.
 
This victory marks a significant milestone for the JKLM, which was officially recognised as a political party just three months ago. The 30-year-old Mahato, who leads the JKLM, has positioned his party as a challenger to the established INDIA bloc led by the JMM and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
 
 

JKLM's agenda and campaign promises

The JKLM’s agenda is rooted in promoting "Jharkhandi" identity and local issues. Key promises include:
 
Anti-corruption measures: Establishing anti-corruption bureaus at district and block levels.
 
Domicile-based employment: Advocating for jobs to be reserved for locals, determined by 1932 land records (Khatian).
 
Community representation: Prioritising the interests of the Kudmi Mahto community, which makes up 15 per cent of the state’s population.

Focus on welfare: Leaders of the party pledged to donate 75 per cent of their salaries for public welfare projects if elected to power.
 

Who is Jairam Mahato?

Known as "Tiger Jairam" to his supporters, Mahato hails from Maantand village in Dhanbad district. He gained prominence in 2022 for leading protests against the inclusion of Bhojpuri, Magahi, and Angika languages in state-level examinations, arguing that these moves disadvantaged native Jharkhandi speakers and job seekers. His activism led to policy reversals in three districts. 
 
In June 2023, Mahato co-founded the Jharkhandi Bhasha Sangharsh Khatian Samiti, advocating for the recognition of native languages and the use of Khatian records for determining domicile status. This momentum carried forward when the JKLM was registered in August 2024, three months before the  state elections.
 
Mahato’s electoral journey began during the Lok Sabha elections when he and his supporters contested eight seats as independents. While none of the candidates won, Mahato secured a notable 347,322 votes in Giridih, finishing third. This experience laid the groundwork for the JKLM’s formation.
 
The JKLM’s victory in Dumri is a clear indication of the party’s growing influence, particularly among young voters and the Kudmi Mahto community. As the JKLM celebrates its debut victory, it remains to be seen how this will impact the overall political landscape in the state that is dominated by heavyweights like JMM and national party BJP. 

