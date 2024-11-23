Business Standard
Jharkhand elections: Kalpana Soren leads in Gandey, Hemant wins Barhait

Jharkhand Assembly elections: In her political debut, Kalpana Soren leads in the Gandey constituency seat by a margin of 13,056 votes against BJP candidate Muniya Devi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren being felicitated by wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, are poised to deliver significant victories for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the 2024 Assembly elections, bolstering the party’s position despite substantial challenges over the past year.
 
Hemant Soren secured a decisive victory in the Barhait constituency, receiving 95,612 votes and defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes.
 
Meanwhile, Kalpana Soren, in her political debut, is leading in the Gandey constituency by a margin of 13,056 votes against BJP candidate Muniya Devi.
 

Kalpana Soren’s political debut

Kalpana Soren, who holds a background in engineering and business administration, formally entered politics on March 4, 2024, during the JMM’s foundation day celebrations. Her entry came at a crucial juncture, following her husband’s resignation as chief minister and his arrest on money laundering charges.
 
 
Stepping into the spotlight, Kalpana spearheaded the JMM’s election campaign during a strenuous period for the party and its alliance members. Within a short span, she conducted over 400 rallies, addressing voter concerns and rallying support for the party.
 
Her efforts were instrumental in mitigating internal dissent and defections, with prominent JMM leaders like Sita Soren, Champai Soren, and Lobin Hembrom shifting allegiance to the BJP.

Additionally, key members such as Nalin Soren and Joba Majhi focused on their roles as Lok Sabha MPs, reducing their involvement in state politics.
 

Jharkhand Assembly elections roundup

Voting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections took place in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with a total voter turnout of 67.74 per cent. The second phase saw a slightly higher turnout at 68.95 per cent.
 
As of 6 pm on counting day, the Election Commission reported that the JMM has won 20 seats and is leading in 14 others. Its ally, the Congress, has secured 10 seats and is leading in six. The coalition is on track to surpass the 42-seat majority mark in the 81-member Assembly.
   

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM Kalpana Soren Election Results 2024 Jharkhand

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

