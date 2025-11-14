Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lakhisarai Assembly election results 2025: Congress's Amaresh Kumar in lead

Lakhisarai Assembly election results 2025: Congress's Amaresh Kumar in lead

Lakhisarai elections results: Get the latest updates on Lakhisarai Assembly election results 2025 -- key candidates, vote share, winner and coverage of polling trends

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am today. According to the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, officials first took up the postal ballots, after which the counting of votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) started.
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

 
With the counting of votes having started at 8 am today, all eyes are on the results that will decide whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power in Bihar or if the Mahagathbandhan can stage a comeback.
 
The Bihar Assembly election 2025 concluded after two phases of polling across all 243 constituencies -- held on November 6 and November 11. The contest witnessed high voter engagement, with a 65.08 per cent turnout in the first phase and 68.76 per cent in the second.
 
 
According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women.  CATCH BIHAR ELECTION RESULTS 2025 LIVE UPDATES

Lakhisarai Assembly seat

 
The Lakhisarai constituency, located in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, went to polls in the first phase of the Assembly elections on November 6.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha won the seat by a margin of 10,483 votes. He received 74,212 votes, while his nearest rival, Amaresh Kumar of the Congress INC, secured 63,729.
 
In 2015, Sinha had also emerged victorious, defeating Janata Dal (United) candidate Ramanand Mandal by 6,556 votes. He had polled 75,901 votes in that election.
 

Lakhisarai constituency: Key candidates

 
BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, the sitting MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, is contesting from Lakhisarai once again, seeking a fourth straight win. His main challenger this time is Suraj Kumar from the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP).      ALSO READ | Tarapur Assembly election results 2025: Counting of votes begins in Bihar 

  Bihar Assembly elections 2025: What did exit polls say?

 
Exit polls largely predict an NDA victory, suggesting the alliance would retain power with a comfortable majority. However, most surveys indicated a poor performance by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which is expected to win only 0-5 seats.
 
The seat projections from key agencies are as follows:
 
Bhaskar
NDA: 145-160
Mahagathbandhan: 73-91
Others: 5-10
 
Chanakya
NDA: 130-138
Mahagathbandhan: 100-108
Others: 3-5
 
Matrize
NDA: 147-167
Mahagathbandhan 70-90
Others: 2-10
 
People's Pulse
NDA: 133-159
Mahagathbandhan: 75-101
Others: 2-13

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

